Mohali police nab 3 for snatchings at gunpoint

Mohali, April 4

The Mohali police and CIA staff have arrested three individuals in various cases of looting and snatching at gunpoint in the Mohali, Zirakpur and Kharar areas. The police claimed to have solved three cases registered at police stations in Mohali. Police officials said they have recovered two illegal weapons, looted gold ornaments, and mobile phones, among many other stolen items, from their possession.

The suspects have been identified as Santosh Kumar of Burail in Chandigarh, Vikram Masih and Willam Masih of Gurdaspur. Police officials said the suspects were in the 21-23 year age group.

Police officials said they received a tip-off regarding their presence near the Qila complex in Kharar. They said the three were suspects in cases of snatching and the Arms Act, registered in various police stations at Kharar, Mohali and Zirakpur.

Mohali Superintendent of Police Jyoti Yadav said, “The suspects stole a scooter from Phase 11 in Mohali, a motorcycle from Sohana, and an autorickshaw from the mandi adjoining the airport road. In March, the suspects used one of the stolen vehicles to carjack a car, and snatched a mobile phone from a man in the IT city area. The same night they snatched another mobile phone from a man in the Zirakpur area and abandoned the previously stolen car. We have recovered the car too.”

Police officials said the suspects were also involved in snatching gold ornaments from a family that was returning home from a mandi near March. The SP said the men were also accused of snatching about 14 mobile phones from individuals in various places in Mohali, including Phase 11, CP67 Mall, Sector 67, Phase 7 and Sector 82, among other areas.

The police said they have also recovered two country-made pistols from their possession, along with a scooter, a motorcycle, an autorickshaw, four mobile phones and gold ornaments from their possession.

