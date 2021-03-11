Mohali: Thieves make off with Rs 18L from bank

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 5

Thieves decamped with Rs 18 lakh from a branch of Cooperative Bank, which was sans a security guard, near the bus stand in Ghauran on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

In his complaint to the police, Tejpal Singh, the bank manager, said two thieves broke into the bank after cutting the locks of the shutter. Later, they demolished the wall of the currency chest room and made off with Rs 18 lakh. They also took along the DVRs of CCTV cameras installed outside the bank. During a preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the thieves drew power from the meter installed outside the bank to operate the electric cutter.

The police suspect that the thieves conducted a recce before executing their nefarious design. The footage of a CCTV camera at the adjoining office of a property dealer showed that the thieves had come on a motorcycle around midnight and left the bank premises after executing the theft at 3.45 am. Two accomplices of the thieves were seen sitting on the road to monitor outside movement.

A case has been registered at the Gharuan police station and an investigation has been initiated into it.