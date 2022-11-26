 Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection : The Tribune India

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

PGI finds simultaneous dengue, chikungunya transmission

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, November 25

The Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research’s (PGI) Virology Department has found incidences of Aedes aegypti mosquito carrying both dengue and chikungunya viruses at the same time during vector-borne transmission this season. Due to a common vector, both dengue and chikungunya viruses are co-infecting the human host as well.

The UT has so far witnessed 101 cases of chikungunya and 839 of dengue. “This season, Aedes mosquitoes have been found carrying dengue or chikungunya singly or even both, but in lesser percentage of cases,” says Prof RK Ratho, Head of Virology Department.

Overlapping symptoms

  • Symptoms such as high-grade fever, headache, nausea, rashes and body pain are common to both infections
  • What sets chikungunya infection apart is severe joint pain, which can persist for a few months to a year
  • Severe chikungunya infection can cause neurological, optical manifestations
  • Chikungunya is usually non-fatal, while dengue fever may result in severe complications, including death

Same Aedes species vector for both

  • Co-infection can occur due to bite by a mosquito infected with both viruses or by two mosquitoes, infected with a separate dengue and chikungunya viruses
  • Same Aedes aegypti species can transmit both viruses. These viruses can replicate simultaneously in mosquito
  • This mosquito bites in day, especially in morning and evening hours, and prefers to breed around human dwellings

Cases in UT this season

839 Dengue
101 Chikungunya

A concurrent viral infection in humans occurs due to the bite of a mosquito infected with both viruses or bites by two different mosquitoes, each infected with a separate virus — dengue virus (DENV) and chikungunya virus (CHIKV).

Both viruses are transmitted by the same Aedes mosquito species. These viruses are able to replicate simultaneously in the mosquito, which has the ability to deliver concomitantly infectious particles of dengue and chikungunya viruses in a single bite via saliva.

A secondary infection with the chikungunya virus can be introduced in mosquitoes that have a primary infection with dengue virus.

Prof Ratho says: "It has been seen Aedes aegypti happens to be the primary vector species for the transmission of dengue disease. Similarly, the same mosquito also possesses the capacity to transmit chikungunya virus. Sometimes, the mosquito is found harbouring both infections simultaneously. This mosquito is a day bitter, more so in the morning and evening hours and prefers to breed around the human dwellings."

Both dengue and chikungunya viral infections have many common clinical presentations such as high-grade fever, headache, nausea, rashes and body pain.

The most prominent feature of chikungunya infection is the severe joint pain, which sometimes can persist for a few months to a year. A severe chikungunya viral infection can cause neurological and optical manifestations. Thus, chikungunya viral infection is usually non-fatal, while dengue fever may result in severe complications, including death. Therefore, co-infection with the two viruses may result in disease with overlapping symptoms.

#chikungunya #dengue #PGI Chandigarh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Punjabi-origin man regrets moving to Canada, says school student stabbed his teenage son in the heart

2
Diaspora

Punjab's Rajwinder Singh, who had Rs 5.3 crore reward on his head for killing Australian woman, arrested in Delhi

3
Punjab

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; watch video

4
Nation

India must be cautious in dealing with US: Army ex-chief General Bikram Singh

5
Punjab

Vigilance Bureau starts probing 'disproportionate assets' case against former Punjab deputy CM OP Soni

6
Business

Takeover of NDTV a ‘responsibility’, says India’s richest man Gautam Adani

7
Delhi

BJP conspiring to assassinate Arvind Kejriwal, says Manish Sisodia; saffron party rejects charge

8
Nation

14 years after 26/11, 8-year-old who nailed Ajmal Kasab now a young woman waiting for govt to keep its word

9
Amritsar

FIR filed against four, including 10-year-old boy, for 'glorifying' gun culture in Amritsar

10
Nation

Suitcase with body parts found in Faridabad; police suspect links with Shraddha murder case

Don't Miss

View All
Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection
Chandigarh

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

10-year-old booked for ‘glorifying’ gun culture
Punjab

10-year-old booked in Kathunangal for 'glorifying' gun culture

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; Watch video
Punjab

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; watch video

School student stabbed my teenage son in the heart, says Punjabi-origin man who regrets moving to Canada
Diaspora

Punjabi-origin man regrets moving to Canada, says school student stabbed his teenage son in the heart

Village with Adifference!
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's Rurka Kalan: Village with a difference!

Chandigarh’s Payal Kanwar gets French honour for furthering ties with India
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Payal Kanwar gets French honour for furthering ties with India

Barnala couple shows the way, uses stubble to grow vegetables
Punjab

Barnala couple shows the way, uses stubble to grow vegetables

Watch: Adorable video of little girl chanting Hanuman ‘bhajan’ goes viral; her devotion is too-cute-to-miss
Trending

Watch: Adorable video of little girl chanting Hanuman 'bhajan' goes viral; her devotion is too-cute-to-miss

Top News

India abstains from anti-Iran UN vote

India abstains from anti-Iran UN vote

16 abstentions, West-led UNHRC resolution to probe crackdown...

Efforts to punish 26/11 culprits repeatedly blocked: India

Efforts to punish 26/11 culprits repeatedly blocked: India

At UN, takes dig at China for repeatedly nixing bids to blac...

At pre-Budget meet, states press for special packages

At pre-Budget meet, states press for special packages

Punjab seeks Rs 2,500-cr industrial package | Himachal Prade...

Judge must speak through judgment: Kiren Rijiju

Judge must speak through judgment: Kiren Rijiju

Says Collegium system ‘alien’ to Constitution, govt appointe...

Suspicious flying object with Pakistani currency note, mobile number seized near border in Punjab

Suspicious flying object with Pakistani currency note, mobile number seized near border in Punjab


Cities

View All

FIR filed against four, including a 10-year-old boy for ‘glorifying’ gun culture in Amritsar

FIR filed against four, including 10-year-old boy, for 'glorifying' gun culture in Amritsar

10-year-old booked in Kathunangal for 'glorifying' gun culture

Punjab seeks Rs 2,500 crore special industrial package to develop border districts

GNDU honours Covid warrior Iqbal Singh Chahal and virologist Dr Gagandeep Kang

2 back-to-back snatchings rock Amritsar

332 dengue cases reported in Bathinda

332 dengue cases reported in Bathinda

25-year-old critical after drug ‘overdose’ in Bathinda

Four milk product samples from Bathinda village fail quality test

Rival councillors join hands against MC drive to remove hanging cables

Rival councillors join hands against Chandigarh MC drive to remove hanging cables

Parliament may take up Chandigarh Tenancy Act in December

33 farm unions to protest in Chandigarh today

Road separating Sector 62, 69 in Mohali turns dirt track

Mechanised sweeping mooted for Mani Majra, 13 Chandigarh villages

CBI files chargesheet in Delhi excise scam; Manish Sisodia not named

CBI files chargesheet in Delhi excise scam; Manish Sisodia not named

CBI files first chargesheet in Delhi excise scam case; Manish Sisodia not named, AAP says 'Satyamev Jayate'

Delhi HC grants bail to former YES Bank MD & CEO Rana Kapoor in money-laundering case

Delhi MC polls: BJP manifesto promises 100 pc garbage processing, bringing all services online

More than 100 shops gutted in fire at wholesale market in Delhi's Chandni Chowk

Rs 32-crore dues not cleared, Jalandhar Development Authority bans property registration in 28 colonies

Rs 32-crore dues not cleared, Jalandhar Development Authority bans property registration in 28 colonies

13 test +ve for dengue in Jalandhar district, tally rises to 388

Kapurthala sees 1,275 farm fires, 20% fewer than last year’s figure, claims Deputy Commissioner

FIR against three for flaunting weapons

Contraband seized in NDPS cases destroyed

Couple held for looting car-borne K’thala man

Couple held for looting car-borne Kapurthala man

Vehicle thief held, 10 two-wheelers seized

Nihang booked for making 'threatening' remarks against Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring

Man booked for abetting son's suicide

No fresh case of virus in Ludhiana

Relief after two protests hold city traffic to ransom

Relief after two protests hold city traffic to ransom

Punjabi varsity’s 5-day book fair a big draw

594 dengue cases reported this month: Health Dept

141 units of blood collected at camp