No leave for Agriculture Department officials, staff till November 7: Punjab Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Mohali, September 16
Punjab Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal today held a meeting with officials to discuss a blueprint to check stubble burning and its implementation at the district level.
The Minister said various steps were being taken to stop the practice of stubble burning in the state.
Dhaliwal asked all officers and employees of the Agriculture Department to work practically at ground zero instead of just paperwork. He directed senior officers not to give leave to any official or employee of the department till November 7.
The Minister also ordered to establish a state-level control room to keep a vigil on all activities regarding stubble burning awareness campaign and immediate reporting of stubble burning cases.
