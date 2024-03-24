NSUI seeks installation of Bhagat Singh’s statue in PU

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 23

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) today sought installation of Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s statue on Panjab University campus.

Addressing a press conference, NSUI national president Varun Chaudhary said, “In light of Bhagat Singh’s monumental role in shaping the mindset of youth and his deep connection with Punjab, we believe it is imperative to honour his legacy by installing a statue on Panjab University campus. Being a prestigious educational institution in the state, PU serves as an ideal location for such a tribute.”

NSUI Chandigarh unit president and MC councillor Sachin Galav has already written to the PU DSW in this regarding.

Chaudhary said: “In the present situation, on one hand, the central government was selling all government resources to two business houses, on the other hand, it has brought schemes such as Agneepath by playing with the country’s security and future of youth,” he said.

“And today on the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh, we will be taking a pledge that we will fight against schemes like Agneepath...,” he said.

