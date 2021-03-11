Open House: What more needs to be done to make online dept services efficient in Chandigarh?

Train officials for providing services

It’s most obvious that beneficiaries of online services are residents. Many want quick and convenient access to online services they need irrespective from the place they are. Not only that, residents want information they need from government functionaries with the help of digital technology. But the ground reality is that the UT Administration needs to improve infrastructure and connectivity, timely upgrade systems and start training programmes for officials, who provide online services. At present, it is difficult for residents to access and understand online services as these are complex. Besides, the government should ensure safety of residents data uploaded online. With better digital services, the Administration can do more for beneficiaries.

Vineet Gandhi, Chandigarh

Services can be further improved

Huge rush is often seen at the offices of the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) in the UT. The Administration must provide facility for the online renewal of driving and arms licenses. When vehicle insurance can be renewed online, why can’t all kinds of licences and registration certificates of vehicles be renewed on respective portals of the Administration? Medical fitness certificates, photos of vehicles and renewal fee can be submitted online. Such facility will reduce queues at RLA offices.

Capt Amar Jeet (retd), Kharar

Give email addresses, WhatsApp numbers

The public wants to communicate with the Administration online. All UT departments must provide email addresses and WhatsApp numbers for online redressal of public grievances. Public service windows must have computer connectivity.

Ashok Kumar Goel, Panchkula

An efficient online complaint facility

The efficacy of the online complaint system of the Chandigarh Administration is impressive. I registered an online complaint and within 35 minutes an official of the department concerned visited my house to hear my grievances. The authorities must keep up the good service.

Sapna Sharda, Chandigarh

A boon for city residents

The Chandigarh Administration has done a good job by starting online services for nearly all works. This has brought transparency in UT departments and eroded corruption. Online services have made residents happy. One can easily check ownership title of a property with just a click of mouse while sitting at home.

NPS Sohal, Chandigarh

Plaint redressal slow at ground level

Although online registration of complaints for basic services provided by the Municipal Corporation is a bit faster now, the compliance on the ground low is dismally slow, be it removal of litter from public places, repairs of leaking water pipes, underground drains, roads, power breakdowns, removal of dead trees and dry leaves and pruning of overgrown trees in the residential areas. This is because of the shortage of the ground staff. Online services will benefit residents only if there is prompt solution for complaints. Till then, online services will remain on paper only.

SC Luthra, Chandigarh

Beneficial for senior citizens

Online services save lot of time of applicants. There are plenty of services, which people can avail online, for example payment of water, electricity bill, education fee and apply for jobs and certificates. Online services are beneficial for senior citizens because it saves them from physical visits to department concerned. This endeavour of the Chandigarh Administration is indeed laudable.

MR Bhateja, NayaGaon

People can save time and money

Mostly, people are not satisfied with online services of various departments of the Chandigarh Administration. Their employees do not have proper IT knowledge. The Administration should give proper IT training to the staff concerned. Residents can save time and money through online services.

Sumesh Kumar Badhwar, Mohali

More user-friendly websites for residents

Online services launched by the Chandigarh Administration have helped residents. The e-Sampark services help residents in paying bills. The online RLA services have thrown many touts out of business. The online services have made residents life easy. But there is a need to upgrade websites in order to make them more user friendly. Also, the authorities must create awareness on online services among residents. The Administration should hire additional IT staff so that there is no glitch in online services.

Sunny Dhaliwal, Chandigarh

All dealing hands must work

Online services are good, faster, easy to use and time-saving facilities for the public. This is possible only if clerks and dealing hands work. If the authorities concerned feel that any public service window is over-burdened, its work can be divided. All service-related issues must be sent to senior officials so that they these can be solved in a time-bound manner.

Sukhwant Bhullar, Chandigarh

Answering queries most important

The UT Administration must provide a channel for the resolution of residents queries regarding various online services. Online support is paramount for good customer experience. So, the authorities must add “contact us” or “support” link to the top navigation bar of website of the department concerned. Always seek residents’ online feedback, track their queries and complaints to make online services a success.

AnitaTandon, Mundi Kharar

Lot more needs to be done

Providing online services is a way forward to make working of various UT departments efficient and transparent. With this initiative, residents should get many services with a click of a button like filing applications for NOC, transfer of lease rights and freehold property, RLA and e-Sampark services. Lot more needs to be done to make online services user friendly.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Follow pattern of other countries

Departments, which are bringing changes, are improving. The UT Administration should follow online management of services by departments in advanced countries. Local requirements must be considered by the authorities concerned to make online services successful.

Garv bhupesh Verma, Panchkula

A good step of UT administration

It is too early to say how much will be the impact of services provided online in the City Beautiful. Hope the UT Administration will be able to provide quality online services. A common man is not much aware about online services. So, a drive has to be launched to make residents aware of services, which can be availed online. Also, the authorities must ensure good Internet connectivity in the UT. Besides, public grievance redressal has to improve.

Vidya Sagar Garg, Panchkula

100% digitisation of services

To make our city smart in real sense, the UT Administration made a beginning through online services. However, it needs to be streamlined. System upgradation is needed at both the users as well the UT authorities end. There is need to upgrade and prepare standard operating system to make it workable for the common man. Need of the hour is wide publicity of online services. Such facilities will help residents save fuel, time and end long wait in queues. Lastly, going digital should be goal for the future to save environment in the city.

Col TBS Bedi (retd), Mohali

Recruit well-trained computer experts

Many departments of the Chandigarh Administration have launched online services. Absolutely, online services have made impact on residents’ lives. Now, it’s easier for them to file applications for various certificates, pay bills, deposit education fee of their wards, book hospital appointments and avail Estate Office and MC services online. To make this system more efficient, the Administration should recruit well-trained computer experts. The Administration should also make infrastructure more compatible with the digitalised system. Awareness has to be created about online services among city residents.

Adish Sood, Amloh

Seek feedback from residents

Though it’s a milestone for the Chandigarh Administration to provide online services to residents, still it has miles to go before achieving 100 per cent results. Most of the times, residents have to visit respective offices to clear their objections. Also, officials concerned cannot be penalised for not adhering to the timeline given for the particular service. To overcome this issue, the Administration must seek anonymous feedback from beneficiaries in order to serve them better.

Savita Kuthiala, Chandigarh

Too early to comment on impact of services

The e-governance in the Chandigarh Administration has moved a step further with the introduction of online services in various departments. It’s too early to comment on the impact of these services. More awareness about these online services has to be created as majority of the public are oblivious about them. Further, many online services may not benefit those, who are not educated. Senior citizens and weaker sections of society might lose hard earned money while using online services. They need someone’s help to avail such services. Generally, customer redressal mechanism in online services is weak and ineffective. The Administration needs to make it more user friendly so that maximum people can benefit from online services.

Dr Anil Kumar Yadav, Chandigarh

Has made life easier for some beneficiaries

It’s good that departments in the UT have gone online for providing many services. It is in the initial stage and requires many improvements. The facility has made lives easier for some residents, but many more innovations are required. Online conversation between beneficiary and the dealing department can be one such step. For example, if one applies for a service and there is delay, its reason should be explained online to the applicant.

Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Chandigarh

Official accountability must for delay

Providing online services is good step. Such facility reduces expenses of departments and provides round-the-clock service access to UT residents. The Administration must appoint an authority, which applicants can approach, if services are not provided by departments concerned on time. Responsibility of officials erring in providing online services should be fixed.

Avinash Goyal, Chandigarh

Long queues will reduce in depts

Providing online services is a good move as it saves time and is hassle free. To make it better, the Administration should improve Internet speed in the UT. Online services will reduce long queues in government offices. Public will be saved from rude behaviour of employees. There must be a provision of timely redressal of complainants filed online.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Educate residents on using smartphones

To make online services better, the need of the hour is to educate residents about how to use smartphones and apps. Staff in government departments must be public friendly. Availing online services should not be a cumbersome process for residents.

Charu Malhotra, Mohali

Servers down most of the time

Though online services are available in UT departments, their websites seldom work and servers remain down most of the time. There should be a proper collaboration with developers for developing these websites. The security certificates and functioning of these websites should be checked regularly. A portal should be designed for registering complaints about government websites.

Saikrit Gulati, Chandigarh

Senior citizen not tech savvy

Online services are transparent, efficient and fast method for educated public to get their work done. Most services are availed by residents while comfortably sitting in their homes. Senior citizens comprise more than 60 per cent population of Chandigarh. They are not computer savvy and are scared of online dealings because of frauds reported almost daily in the print media. Senior citizens should be educated about how to avail online services through contact classes. Children can share their computer knowledge with their elders.

Sarbjit Singh Banga, Chandigarh

