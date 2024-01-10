Over Rs 18L fodder grant for 7 Kalka cow shelters

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 9

The Haryana Cow Welfare Commission and the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Department, Panchkula, distributed fodder grants of over Rs 18 lakh to seven cow shelters in the Kalka Assembly constituency.

In an event organised at Radhe Shyam Goshala, Kalka, the grants were disbursed through cheques on the basis of the number of head of cattle in each shelter, as specified by the Haryana government.

Commissioner chairman Shravan Kumar Garg, former Kalka MLA Latika Sharma and district BJP president Deepak Sharma were among those present on the occasion.

Dr Ranjeet Singh Jadon, Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Department, Panchkula, said a fodder grant of Rs 750 per cattle head was disbursed, contributing to the well-being of a total of 2,430 head of cattle.

