Panchkula DC seeks report on action against encroachments

Panchkula, May 2

In a meeting held today DC Yash Garg, directed executive engineers of the National Highway Authority and the Public Works Department (Buildings and Roads) to take action and submit reports against illegal encroachment in the 30m of restricted area along the scheduled roads outside the controlled areas.

The DC was holding a meeting with the district-level task force formed to stop illegal encroachment and the establishment of unauthorised colonies.

The DC directed the Public Works Department (Buildings and Roads), the Panchkula Municipal Corporation, and the Kalka Municipal Council to ensure compliance with the law as per the Periphery Control Act, the Punjab Scheduled Roads, and the Controlled Areas Unregulated Development Restriction Act, 1963.

He said, “All the officers concerned should keep a close watch in their respective areas and ensure that no construction takes place again without prior permission in areas where illegal structures or colonies have been demolished.”

He also directed the National Highway Authority and the Public Works Department (Buildings and Roads) to submit reports of action taken against illegal encroachments in the 30m of restricted area along the scheduled roads outside the controlled areas. He has urged the police department to immediately register FIRs against encroachers.

The DC also sought details of action taken against illegal encroachments and unauthorised colonies by the office of District Town Planner from January to March.

The District Town Planner, Rakesh Bansal, said they had identified six illegal colonies during that time. One of these colonies was demolished, and a complaint has been sent to the police department for registering FIRs in the other five colonies. “Apart from this, a complaint has been sent to the police department for registering FIRs in seven cases of violation identified from February to March. A total of 14 illegal constructions were identified in February and March, and notices were issued to violators in all cases,” he said. — TNS

