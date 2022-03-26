Panjab University felicitates sportspersons

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 25

Directorate of Sports, Panjab University, organised its annual prize-distribution function. Five players of the university had represented India in international competitions and brought laurels to the university.

Pistol shooter Yashaswini Singh Deswal and boxer Simranjeet Kaur of Dashmesh Girls College, Badal, got Rs2 lakh each for their participation in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Women cricketer Harleen Kuar of MCM DAV College, Chandigarh, had represented India in an one-off Test, an ODI and a T-20 series. Footballer Manisha of MCM DAV College, Chandigarh, represented India in AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022. Fencers Sanya and Mumtaj of MCM DAV College, Chandigarh, represented India in Junior Cadet World Championship, Cairo, last year.

Awards worth Rs60 lakh were distributed to the national and international players.

GGSD College, Sector-32, had won the General Championship of A-Division Colleges (Men) for 2021-22. They were awarded Shadi Lal Trophy. DAV College, Sector 10, were the runners-up of the KK Grover Trophy meet. Panjab University Campus girls had won the General Championship of A-Division Colleges (Women) for 2021-22. DAV College, Sector 10, had won the runners-up trophy.

Prof Renu Vig, DUI, was the chief guest and Navjeet Kaur Dhillon, Commonwealth 2018 bronze medallist, as the guest of honour.