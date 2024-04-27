Parties given info on polling stations

Chandigarh, April 26
Representatives of various political parties were provided with information about polling stations today.
In a meeting chaired by Nitish Singla, SDM (E)-cum-Assistant Returning Officer-3, the representatives were given details about all polling stations under the jurisdiction of ARO-03. Furthermore, they were reminded of the necessity to obtain prior approval from the Permission Cell for all political programmes and rallies. Emphasis was laid on adhering to the model code of conduct without any violations.
The session also provided an opportunity to the representatives to get their queries regarding the upcoming electoral process clarified.
Among those present were Mohit Sood, who represented the BJP, Vijay Pal Singh (AAP), Subhash Pal (Congress), Sandeep Chopra (BSP) and Rajender, an independent candidate. Officials from the Election Department also attended the meeting.
