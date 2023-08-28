Peddler held with 2-kg ganja

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a man for allegedly possessing 2.1 kg of ganja (marijuana). The police said the suspect, identified as Ravi Kumar of Mauli Jagran, was arrested from near Sukhna choe bridge near Makhan Majra. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at Mauli Jagran police station. TNS

Man arrested for cellphone theft

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a man for allegedly stealing a mobile phone. Complainant Malkit Singh of Deep Complex, Hallo Majra, reported that his mobile phone was stolen from vegetable market in Ram Darbar. A case was registered at Sector 31 police station and a suspect, Asan of Mani Majra, was arrested. TNS

Bus hits scooter, driver booked

Chandigarh: A scooterist was injured after she was hit by a recklessly driven bus. Complainant Dimple Kumar reported that the bus hit a scooter at Sector 39/40 light point. A girl riding the scooter got injured and was admitted to PGI. A case was registered against bus driver, identified as Jai Parkash (25) of Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, at Sector 39 police station. He was arrested and later released on bail. TNS

PEC student gets national award

Chandigarh: Nanki, a student of Punjab Engineering College, was conferred with the Chetan Chauhan Award at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi. This recognition celebrated Nanki’s achievements in roller skating. Over the span of a decade, she has accomplished remarkable feats, such as earning a place in the Guinness Book of World Records and securing a gold medal during the 60th National Diamond Jubilee celebrations. TNS

UTCA receives ground covers

Chandigarh: On the onset of the domestic season of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the UT Cricket Association (UTCA), Chandigarh, received the ground covers, including two full covers and six runners-up covers. Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA) president Sanjay Tandon said that the high-quality covers are worth about Rs 22 lakh, and are capable of protecting the field from getting wet. He said that the UTCA had received the first consignment of ground equipment — includes two grass cutting machines worth nearly Rs 84 lakh — a few days ago.