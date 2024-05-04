Pinjore woman run over by truck, dies

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 3

A woman was killed after being allegedly run over by a truck.

In a complaint to the police, Satyawan, a resident of Housing Board Colony in Pinjore, said his brother Mahavir Singh and sister-in-law Usha Devi were going to Panchkula on a two-wheeler to buy medicines around 11.30 pm on Friday when the accident took place. He said he was following them in his car. He said a truck came from behind and hit the two-wheeler on the rear. Both riders fell on the road while the woman was crushed under a front wheel of the truck.

The injured couple was rushed to the Government Hospital in Sector 6 here. The woman was declared dead at the hospital while her husband was undergoing treatment.

A case has been registered against the unidentified driver of the truck under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life) and 427 (mischief) at the Chandimandir police station.

