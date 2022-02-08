PU don to work on Rs5.78-crore project

Chandigarh, February 7
Dr Lokesh Kumar from Department of Physics, Panjab University, has been sanctioned a project of Rs 5.78 crore from the Department of Science and Technology (DST), New Delhi.
Under this project, Dr Lokesh Kumar will be working in international collaborations — Solenoidal Tracker at RHIC (Star) at Brookhaven National Laboratory (BNL), US, and A Large Ion Collider Experiment (ALICE) at the European Council for Nuclear Research, Switzerland.
These experiments are devoted to the study of the state of matter called Quark Gluon Plasma (QGP) which existed few microseconds after the big-bang. The big-bang theory explains the origin of the universe. He is working in the field of experimental high energy physics. He has authored more than 350 publications. He worked as the Post-Doctoral Research Fellow at Brookhaven National Laboratory in the Star experiment at BNL for more than three years.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi
‘Beta jaisa bhi hoga, woh hi adhyaksh banega’: PM’s veiled s...
All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday
Polling in 58 assembly seats in 11 districts
Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told
NCRB data shows 9,140 people died by suicide due to unemploy...
BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab
BSF recovers RDX, IED-making items
CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26
Datesheet to be released soon