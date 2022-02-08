PU don to work on Rs5.78-crore project

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 7

Dr Lokesh Kumar from Department of Physics, Panjab University, has been sanctioned a project of Rs 5.78 crore from the Department of Science and Technology (DST), New Delhi.

Under this project, Dr Lokesh Kumar will be working in international collaborations — Solenoidal Tracker at RHIC (Star) at Brookhaven National Laboratory (BNL), US, and A Large Ion Collider Experiment (ALICE) at the European Council for Nuclear Research, Switzerland.

These experiments are devoted to the study of the state of matter called Quark Gluon Plasma (QGP) which existed few microseconds after the big-bang. The big-bang theory explains the origin of the universe. He is working in the field of experimental high energy physics. He has authored more than 350 publications. He worked as the Post-Doctoral Research Fellow at Brookhaven National Laboratory in the Star experiment at BNL for more than three years.