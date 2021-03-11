Punjab and Haryana High Court allows photography on premises of SPCA

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 7

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has permitted photography and videography on the premises of the Society for Prevention to Cruelty to Animals (SPCA). Justice Raj Mohan Singh asserted it would be in the interest of animal lovers and the Administration that photography and videography was permitted.

“It is expected that the persons aspiring to do photography and videography would visit the Society for Prevention to Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) as per the time schedule and would not indulge in any such practice which may impede the norms of the society,” Justice Raj Mohan Singh of the High Court asserted.

The directions came on a petition filed against the society and another respondent by Shaurya Madan through counsel Anurag Chopra and Himani Jamwal. The petitioner was seeking the issuance of directions to the respondents to remove “illegal” restriction of photography and videography at the society “which has been highlighted vide RTI information dated November 2, 2021”. “Perusal of letter dated September 17, 2014, issued by a respondent to the President, Society for Prevention to Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), Sector-38 (West), Chandigarh, would show that the respondent is also in favour of promoting transparency and accountability in the affairs of the organisation. Even otherwise, the prayer made in this petition is innocuous enough to be accepted,” Justice Raj Mohan Singh added.