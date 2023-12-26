‘Rehab units sold many times’: Estate Office wraps up survey

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, December 25

Amid uncertainty over the current ownership of houses allocated under the rehabilitation scheme, the UT Estate Office concluded an extensive survey of nearly 13,000 such units. The survey report, set to be submitted to UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit early next month, will determine the fate of current occupants of such units — whether to grant them ownership rights or initiate action. The survey indicates that a large number of these houses are no longer inhabited by their original allottees. Despite residents seeking ownership rights, the UT emphasised that houses obtained through the general power of attorney (GPA) are not considered legally purchased.

An official associated with the survey said some houses allotted under the rehabilitation scheme, intended neither for rent nor resale, had changed hands multiple times. Last year, the Chandigarh Housing Board too identified such discrepancies in small flats, leading to issuance of notices.

Most of these houses were leased under the rehabilitation scheme in 1979, yet a large number no longer belong to original lessees. A ban on transferring houses based on the GPA has been in place since a Supreme Court ruling in 2011.

The Estate Office had engaged 15 teams to conduct the door-to-door survey intended to cover all rehabilitation colonies falling under its jurisdiction.

The survey commenced on August 16 with its primary objective of establishing the ownership status of tenements, plinth sites and bare sites within the colonies. During the survey period, the Estate Office's field staff conducted physical inspection to gather first-hand information.

During the exercise, the occupants of tenements, plinth sites and bare sites were told to provide copies of several key documents, including allotment letters received at the time of initial allocation, copies of GPA/SPA/ATS/ documents, and any other conveyance or document that establishes a connection with the original allottee.

Additionally, any document demonstrating settled possession of the tenement site and supporting its ownership were also included. These documents should have been linked to the Aadhaar number and latest voter card. Furthermore, receipts of rent payments were to be provided to facilitate the verification of possession.

The aim of the survey was to enhance the precision and transparency of property ownership records within the rehabilitation colonies. It was anticipated that the initiative would effectively streamline and organise the property records associated with these colonies, benefitting both the administration and residents.

Earlier in October last year, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) had carried out a survey of 18,138 small flats allotted under the rehabilitation scheme, the small flats scheme and affordable rental housing scheme to see whether these were occupied by the allottees and their families. These flats are located in Sector 49, Sector 56, Sector 38-West, Dhanas, Industrial Area, Mauli Jagran, Ram Darbar and Maloya.

During the survey, 895 flats were found to be occupied "illegally" by non-allottees. While 1,268 flats were found locked, the occupants of 130 units refused to share information. At least 15,627 were found to be occupied by original allottees.

