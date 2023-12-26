 ‘Rehab units sold many times’: Estate Office wraps up survey : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chandigarh
  • ‘Rehab units sold many times’: Estate Office wraps up survey

‘Rehab units sold many times’: Estate Office wraps up survey

Will submit report to Administrator next month for further action

‘Rehab units sold many times’: Estate Office wraps up survey

A colony set up under rehab scheme in Dadu Majra. Pradeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, December 25

Amid uncertainty over the current ownership of houses allocated under the rehabilitation scheme, the UT Estate Office concluded an extensive survey of nearly 13,000 such units. The survey report, set to be submitted to UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit early next month, will determine the fate of current occupants of such units — whether to grant them ownership rights or initiate action. The survey indicates that a large number of these houses are no longer inhabited by their original allottees. Despite residents seeking ownership rights, the UT emphasised that houses obtained through the general power of attorney (GPA) are not considered legally purchased.

An official associated with the survey said some houses allotted under the rehabilitation scheme, intended neither for rent nor resale, had changed hands multiple times. Last year, the Chandigarh Housing Board too identified such discrepancies in small flats, leading to issuance of notices.

Most of these houses were leased under the rehabilitation scheme in 1979, yet a large number no longer belong to original lessees. A ban on transferring houses based on the GPA has been in place since a Supreme Court ruling in 2011.

The Estate Office had engaged 15 teams to conduct the door-to-door survey intended to cover all rehabilitation colonies falling under its jurisdiction.

The survey commenced on August 16 with its primary objective of establishing the ownership status of tenements, plinth sites and bare sites within the colonies. During the survey period, the Estate Office's field staff conducted physical inspection to gather first-hand information.

During the exercise, the occupants of tenements, plinth sites and bare sites were told to provide copies of several key documents, including allotment letters received at the time of initial allocation, copies of GPA/SPA/ATS/ documents, and any other conveyance or document that establishes a connection with the original allottee.

Additionally, any document demonstrating settled possession of the tenement site and supporting its ownership were also included. These documents should have been linked to the Aadhaar number and latest voter card. Furthermore, receipts of rent payments were to be provided to facilitate the verification of possession.

The aim of the survey was to enhance the precision and transparency of property ownership records within the rehabilitation colonies. It was anticipated that the initiative would effectively streamline and organise the property records associated with these colonies, benefitting both the administration and residents.

Earlier in October last year, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) had carried out a survey of 18,138 small flats allotted under the rehabilitation scheme, the small flats scheme and affordable rental housing scheme to see whether these were occupied by the allottees and their families. These flats are located in Sector 49, Sector 56, Sector 38-West, Dhanas, Industrial Area, Mauli Jagran, Ram Darbar and Maloya.

During the survey, 895 flats were found to be occupied "illegally" by non-allottees. While 1,268 flats were found locked, the occupants of 130 units refused to share information. At least 15,627 were found to be occupied by original allottees.

Extensive exercise

  • Estate Office undertakes extensive survey of nearly 13,000 units allotted under rehab scheme
  • It indicates a large number of houses no longer inhabited by original allottees, with some units changing hands multiple times
  • EO engaged 15 teams to conduct door-to-door survey in all colonies
  • Will submit report to Administrator Banwarilal Purohit next month for further action

Won’t evict any occupant till policy in place: Official

  • An official says no resident will face displacement till a policy decision is taken by the UT Administration
  • After submission of survey report to UT Administrator, a policy will be framed to decide the fate of occupants
Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Banwarilal Purohit


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Wedding photos of Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan are all about love

2
World

Grounded Romanian plane with 276 Indians leaves French airport for India; 25 passengers seek asylum

3
Punjab

Dense to very dense fog likely in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh in next few days

4
Punjab

Rape accused from Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib flees custody after being detained at Delhi airport on arrival from Bahrain

5
Diaspora

Indian-origin stand-up comedian Neel Nanda dies at 32

6
India

Cold wave tightens grip on north India; dense fog at various places; Delhi airport issues passenger advisory

7
J & K

Army Chief General Manoj Pande visits Poonch, exhorts commanders to conduct ops in ‘most professional manner’

8
India

Newsclick portal's HR head Amit Chakravarty moves Delhi court seeking to turn approver in UAPA case

9
India

I have severed all ties with wrestling and have nothing to do with it, says Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

10
Punjab

BSF arrests 3 men, seizes 525 gm heroin dropped by drone near border in Amritsar

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

Plane with Indian passengers grounded in France over trafficking concerns lands in Mumbai

Plane with Indian passengers grounded in France over trafficking concerns lands in Mumbai

The aircraft, an Airbus A340, landed in Mumbai shortly after...

J&K Civilian deaths : Conduct ops professionally: Army Chief to commanders

J&K Civilian deaths : Conduct ops professionally: Army Chief to commanders

Court of Inquiry begins | Police register murder case

Pakistan: In a first, Hindu woman files nomination for 2024 General Election

Pakistan: In a first, Hindu woman files nomination for 2024 General Election

Saveera Parkash has officially submitted her nomination pape...

EAM lands in Russia on unusual 5-day visit; trade, energy on table

EAM lands in Russia on unusual 5-day visit; trade, energy on table

Over 100 drones shot down along border, 500 kg heroin seized this year

Over 100 drones shot down along border, 500 kg heroin seized this year


Cities

View All

Low visibility due to fog leads to 10-vehicle pile-up at Beas

Low visibility due to fog leads to 10-vehicle pile-up at Beas

Robbers strike at house in Tarn Taran

Midnight mass, festivities mark Christmas

550 grams of heroin seized, three held

Looking back 2023: Closure of PHCs for ‘revamped’ AACs belied govt claims on better healthcare

At 13.75%, Chandigarh tops in EV adoption, 3rd time in row

At 13.75%, Chandigarh tops in EV adoption, 3rd time in row

Dhanas man dies after assault over liquor, brother held

Cold yet to tighten grip in Chandigarh, courtesy dry weather

Rs 6.9-cr budget, Chandigarh MC set to buy 11 fire tenders

No light & sound show, Rose Fest budget halved to Rs 98 lakh

1 killed, another hurt in vehicle collision near Dhanowali crossing

1 killed, another hurt in vehicle collision near Dhanowali crossing

District witnesses over 30 looting, snatchings incidents in fortnight

Rash driving accidents on rise in Nawanshahr district

Newborn dies as man forces wife, four-day-old son outdoors in cold

Minor raped in Phagwara village, suspect arrested

Construction of four bridges over Sidhwan Canal begins

Construction of four bridges over Sidhwan Canal begins

Five theft cases solved, 14 held

Self-styled healer dupes city resident of Rs 11.80 lakh, car

Arrangements in place to tackle Covid spread, claims minister

Arrangements in place to tackle Covid spread, claims minister

NSS volunteers roped in to assist visitors at Shaheedi Jor Mela

YPS students shine at World Scholar’s Cup in US

4-day classical music fest concludes in Patiala