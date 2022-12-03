 RITES for unified transport authority : The Tribune India

RITES for unified transport authority

To submit report on mobility plan in month

RITES for unified transport authority

Photo for representation.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 2

To decongest traffic, Rail India Technical and Economic Service Limited (RITES) has proposed the formation of a Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA) to ensure coordination among various institutions and formulation and implementation of major schemes and initiatives to improve the traffic situation and mobility in the city.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of UT Adviser Dharam Pal today to discuss the comprehensive mobility plan (CMP) for tricity prepared by RITES.

Proposals to UT officials

  • RITES wants Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority for coordination among institutions on formulation and implementation of schemes
  • It has divided mobility plan in short, medium and long-term transport improvement proposals
  • It includes parking, junction, pedestrian and road infra, city bus system, inter-modal interchanges and integrated freight complexes

A presentation was made by the public sector undertaking (PSU) to the Adviser, Transport Secretary, Finance Secretary, SSP (Traffic & Security), Director Transport, Chief Engineer, Chief Architect and officials from Mohali and Panchkula regarding the CMP.

The PSU divided the mobility plan in short, medium and long-term transport improvement proposals, highlighting the components of parking, junction improvements, pedestrian infrastructure improvement plan, road infrastructure, city bus system, inter-modal interchanges and integrated freight complexes.

The agency presented its report on the basis of the household survey conducted in the region and identified major travel corridors in the tricity to reduce the vehicular congestion and improve mobility on these routes.

An official said for operation of the city bus network in Mohali and Panchkula, a meeting would be held with representatives of Mohali and Panchkula depots for integrating the city bus routes of Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali.

The official said the comprehensive mobility report would be updated as per observations received by all stakeholders and would be submitted within a month. It would be further discussed under the chairmanship of UT Administrator with the chief administrators of the Haryana Shaheri Vikas Pradhikaran and Greater Mohali Area Development Authority for further implementation of the report.

The UT Administration had allotted the work for preparation of the CMP for the tricity to RITES Ltd in March.

During the survey, the PSU studied objectives and vision for sustainable mobility for 2041, ways to integrate mobility plan with land-use plan and determine the optimal mix of multi-modal public transport network.

Focus has been laid on providing safe, secure, efficient, reliable and seamless connectivity to the residents of Chandigarh.

RITES had also prepared a report on the city’s mobility plan in 2009. However, the report was found to be dated as the city’s requirements changed drastically in the past more than a decade. Also, the guidelines set by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for the mass rapid transport system (MRTS) project have changed.

