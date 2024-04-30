Road accident victim succumbs to injuries

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 29

A resident of Sector 7 succumbed to his injuries on Monday, a day after he was injured in a road accident. The victim has been identified as Uttarakhand-based Gambhir Singh, who was working as a cook at a house in Sector 7.

In his complaint to the police, Gambhir’s son, Parmod Singh, said his father was taking a stroll at night after dinner when he was hit by an unknown vehicle near the Singh Dawar of Mata Mansa Devi complex. Gambhir was taken to the PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his injuries.

A case has been registered under Sections 304A and 279 of the IPC at the Sector 7 police station.

