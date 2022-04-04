RoundGlass Punjab log victory

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 3

Riding high on luck, RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGPFC) logged a comeback (3-2) win over Sudeva Delhi FC in the ongoing I-League on Saturday. RGPFC lads were on back foot as Sudeva scored through Sreyas G in the 5th minute of the match.

The side tried hard to find the equaliser, but failed in their attempt. The Punjab-based outfit received the second jolt as Abhijit Sarkar doubled the lead for Sudeva to close the first half with a 2-0 lead. After the lemon break, as both teams switch sides, luck also went in favour of the RGPFC.

The second half started with the RGPFC getting a goal back as Akash Sangwan’s cross from the left was slotted in for an own goal by Vanlalzuidika. In the 49th minute, Sumeet Passi dribble past defenders to the edge of the box and fired a low shot into the corner past the rival custodian. The momentum completely shifted as the RGPFC dominated the play. In the 54th minute, another attacking move against Sudeva Delhi FC led to Souvik Das scoring another own goal and the Punjab outfit completed the turnaround by taking a 3-2 lead within just 10 minutes into the second half of the game.

The match finished with the score at 3-2 as the RGPFC picked up its fourth win of the season. The side now claimed fourth place on the league standings, with 14 points from eight games. In its next match, the club will face Indian Arrows on April 6.