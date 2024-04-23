Speed up lifting of wheat at mandis: Mohali ADC

Mohali, April 22
To speed up the lifting operations post-rain in the district mandis, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Rural Development) Sonam Chaudhary, along with SP (Traffic) HS Mann, visited the Bhago Majra and Kharar Mandis today afternoon.
The ADC directed the procurement agencies to accelerate the lifting operations. She said the lifting process at the Bhago Majra mandi was slow; however, it had picked up pace, adding that the issues related to lifting and space at the Kharar mandi have also been sorted out, and commission agents would not have to face any problems.
ADC Chaudhary said so far, the district mandis have recorded an arrival of 57,823 MT, out of which 57,284 MT have been procured. She said lifting operations were hampered due to rain, adding that efforts were being made to resume it. She said 17,400 MT of grain have been lifted from the district mandis so far, adding that payments worth Rs 111.05 crore have been made to the farmers.
