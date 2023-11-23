Tanker crashes into temple; no casualty

Panchkula, November 22
A tanker rammed into the main gate of the Kalka Kali Mandir at around 1.30 am on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. No one was injured in the mishap.
Yogesh Kumar, one of the two security guards present on the spot at the time of the incident, said two vehicles were damaged in the accident.
The wall and the gate of the temple were also damaged.
The Kalka police have registered an FIR in connection with the crash following a complaint by the security guard.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cop killed as Nihangs clash over gurdwara takeover in Punjab's Kapurthala
A nihang, who had positioned himself on top of a tree, is le...
India reacts to allegations of ‘its involvement’ in plot to kill Sikh separatist in US
Bagchi says inputs pertained to the 'nexus between organised...
Fresh firing erupts in J-K's Rajouri
The firing resumed after a night-long halt in Bajimaal area ...
Fire breaks out in Mumbai high-rise building; 135 people rescued
The blaze erupts at 3.40 am on the third floor of the buildi...