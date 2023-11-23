Tanker crashes into temple; no casualty

Panchkula, November 22

A tanker rammed into the main gate of the Kalka Kali Mandir at around 1.30 am on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. No one was injured in the mishap.

Yogesh Kumar, one of the two security guards present on the spot at the time of the incident, said two vehicles were damaged in the accident.

The wall and the gate of the temple were also damaged.

The Kalka police have registered an FIR in connection with the crash following a complaint by the security guard.

