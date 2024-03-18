The Tribune Lifestyle Awards 2024 recognise tricity’s entrepreneurs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 17

The Tribune Lifestyle Awards 2024, a first-of-its-kind event in the tricity, celebrated entrepreneurial excellence and honoured 34 leading entrepreneurs during a grand event at Hyatt Regency Chandigarh on Sunday.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema (right) lights a lamp at The Tribune Lifestyle Awards 2024 in Chandigarh on Sunday. The Tribune General Manger Amit Sharma (left) and Associate Editor Sanjeev Singh Bariana are also seen. Tribune photo: Vicky

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema graced the occasion as the chief guest and honoured the entrepreneurs for their outstanding contributions across sectors such as real estate, immigration, health, retail, education and music.

The programme sought to highlight innovation, sustainable practices, customer-centric approaches and social responsibility among the entrepreneurial community. Besides, the ceremony showcased multifaceted achievements of the tricity’s business leaders.

The Tribune Lifestyle Awards 2024 were powered by Subhash Mangat & Group, with Globe Toyota serving as co-powered sponsor.

On the occasion, Cheema extended his heartfelt congratulations to all the awardees. He also commended The Tribune for its efforts in acknowledging and honouring the region’s leading entrepreneurs, emphasising the pivotal role they play in driving economic growth and prosperity.

The awards not only celebrated success, but also served as a platform to inspire future generations of entrepreneurs. The event showcased entrepreneurial spirit and resilience prevalent in the tricity, setting a positive tone for continued innovation and progress.

Besides, entrepreneurs were lauded for setting industry standards and fostering talent development. The event was a resounding success, epitomising the spirit of entrepreneurship and celebrating the achievements of visionary leaders in the region.

