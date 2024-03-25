Three drug peddlers land in UT police net

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 24

Three drug peddlers, including a taxi driver, have been arrested by the District Crime Cell (DCC) of the Chandigarh Police after he was found in possession of charas, heroin and smack.

The police said they had laid a naka near the ISBT, Sector 43, and were checking vehicles when a car bearing Himachal Pradesh (HP) number approached them.

Cops signalled the driver to stop the car but he tried to speed away. Police personnel managed to stop the car and nab the driver and two other occupants. The police said the suspects were identified as Ajay Sharma (34), a taxi driver, Ashish Kumar, alias Manu (36), a dhaba owner, both residents of Hamirpur district in HP, and Arshad Afsar (19), a Delhi resident.

During search, the police recovered 260 gm of charas from Ajay, 9.60 gm of heroin from Ashish and 3.55 gm of smack from Arshad.

A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the suspects. The car was also seized by the police.

The police said the two HP residents had criminal past as two NDPS cases each had been registered against them in Una district.

