Three held for robbing youth

Chandigarh, April 24
The police have arrested three persons for robbing a 19-year-old youth at knifepoint.
Complainant Govind Singh, who is residing as a PG in Sector 45, had reported that he was returning to his accommodation around 1.30 am when three suspects stopped him in Sector 34. The suspects allegedly robbed him of his mobile phone after threatening him with a knife and an air pistol.
The police were informed about the incident and a case was registered at the Sector 34 police station.
During investigation, the police arrested Suraj, alias Mota, Sameer and Birbal, alias Putla, in the case. The robbed phone and knife along with the air pistol have been recovered from the suspects.
