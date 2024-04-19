Two drug peddlers land in Chandigarh police net

Chandigarh, April 18
Two drug peddlers have been arrested by the UT police with 85.93 gram heroin. Sukhjinder Singh of Gurdaspur district was nabbed by Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) with 71.93 gram heroin. He was arrested near the Sector 39 light point. The Mani Majra police nabbed Amit Gupta with 14 gram heroin. He was arrested near the sports complex in Mani Majra.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha elections: Voting begins for 102 seats in Phase 1
Polling for assembly elections in the north-eastern states o...
BJP faces litmus test in UP, Rajasthan Jatland
Fate of minister Balyan, other Jat leaders at stake