Two drug peddlers land in Chandigarh police net

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 18

Two drug peddlers have been arrested by the UT police with 85.93 gram heroin. Sukhjinder Singh of Gurdaspur district was nabbed by Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) with 71.93 gram heroin. He was arrested near the Sector 39 light point. The Mani Majra police nabbed Amit Gupta with 14 gram heroin. He was arrested near the sports complex in Mani Majra.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurdaspur