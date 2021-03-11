UPSC Civil Services exam: Gamini Singla does PEC proud

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, May 30

Back in 2019, Gamini Singla got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to join the US-based JP Morgan Chase Company as a financial analyst. However, instead of grabbing this handsomely paid job, Gamini continued to pursue her dream of clearing the Civil Services examination. It took her three years, two attempts and a lot of dedication to achieve her aim.

Gamini (23), an alumna of Punjab Engineering College (PEC), secured the third rank in the Civil Services examination. The results were announced today. A native of Sunam and currently living in Anandpur Sahib, Gamini had passed out from PEC in 2019 after completing her BTech in computer science engineering (CSE).

“Soon after completing my internship, I was offered a job at JP Morgan. However, I had other plans. It was my father’s dream and he guided me to achieve it. My mother supported me throughout my journey. I am blessed to have achieved what I aimed for,” said Gamini.

Gamini Singla with her parents in Anandpur Sahib on Monday.

She added, “I am really thankful to Vinod sir, my mentor.” Her parents are medical officers in the Himachal Pradesh Government and her brother is a graduate from the IIT-Kharagpur. Asked about her success mantra, she said: “It’s completely self-study, dedication and sheer hard work. I was clear regarding my aim of clearing the Civil Services examination. It was my first attempt at the Mains and second at Prelims. I think my leadership skills helped me clear ‘interview’. If I have to advise young aspirants, I will tell them to believe in themselves,” she said. Her teacher, Prof Rajesh Bhatia, PEC, said she was a hardworking student. PEC Director Baldev Setia said, “It’s a proud moment for the institute. Her achievement will encourage many of our graduates in the time to come.”

Parents matriculate, PU alumnus gets AIR 33

Jaspinder Singh, an alumnus of PU, secured the 33rd rank. He was a student of the UILS, PU, and was inducted in 2014. He belongs to Bhullar village in Sri Muktsar Sahib of Punjab.

“It was my second attempt. Both my parents are matriculate,” said Jaspinder.

Left job to pursue dream

Gaurav Dogra, son of Inspector Sudesh, in-charge of the Burail police post, left his job in 2019 to pursue his dream of clearing this examination. He was a little relieved on Monday as he scored 597th rank. Dogra, who studied from Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, and completed his BE in Metallurgy and Material Science from PEC, had been eyeing to clear the exam for three years. “I left my job at a multinational company to clear these exams. I am happy to have attained this rank,” said Dogra.

Poor show by city students

Although two PEC and PU alumni were among the top 50 ranks, it will be perhaps for the first time in the past five years that no student from the city made it to the list of top 100 rank holders in the UPSC Civil Services examinations.