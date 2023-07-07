Vacate flats in a month: CHB to two occupants

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 6

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has directed the occupants of two dwelling units in Mauli Jagran to vacate the premises within a month.

The CHB had earlier cancelled the allotment of the two units (No. 1880 and 1881) after the occupants were allegedly found operating a liquor vend by merging both units.

On June 8, the CHB had directed the occupants to tender an explanation and produce evidence, if any, within 14 days, but the latter failed to respond. “You are directed to vacate the premises within one month, failing which you may be evicted forcibly,” stated the order issued by the Secretary, CHB. As per the norms, the dwelling unit cannot be used for purposes other than residence. Further, no alterations can be made without prior approval.