Chandigarh: Wellness centre held guilty of deficiency in service, fined

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 9

Holding guilty of deficiency in service, the District Consumer Disputes Grievances Commission, Chandigarh, has directed M/s VLCC Wellness Centre, Chandigarh, to refund Rs 1 lakh to a consumer.

The commission also directed the centre to pay a composite amount of Rs 10,000 as compensation for harassment and cost of litigation to the complainant.

Pratibha Sharma, a resident of Panchkula, said she joined a weight-loss programme of the centre after paying a sum of Rs 2 lakh.

At the time of booking, she was told that all services were to be availed of at VLCC, Mani Majra, Chandigarh. Accordingly, the complainant continued to attend the programme.

On January 3, 2019, she received a message mentioning that all accounts and client packages were being transferred to VLCC centre in Sector 35, Chandigarh. She immediately protested against the move. The complainant was assured that if she could not join the programme in Sector 35, Chandigarh, then her entire amount of Rs 2 lakh would be refunded.

Later, the opposite party (the centre) refused to refund the money. The complainant said as it was not possible for her to visit the centre in Sector 35, Chandigarh, being far from her house, she time and again requested to refund the money, but in vain.

In its reply, the centre denied all charges and claimed that the complainant approached for weight loss on July 31, 2015. She availed of various services and was also satisfied with these.

Therefore, she further purchased a new treatment package for slimming and weight loss on March 16, 2017. It is alleged that the complainant did not follow the diet as per the terms and conditions of the treatment programme. Due to unhealthy and uncontrolled diet and other diseases, she could not get the desired result.

The message regarding the closure of the Mani Majra centre was circulated to all customers. Pleading that there was no deficiency in service on its part, a prayer for the dismissal of the complaint was made.

After hearing the arguments, the commission held the centre guilty of deficiency in service coupled with unfair trade practice. The commission directed the centre to refund Rs 1 lakh and pay Rs 10,000 compensation to the complainant.

The commission said the opposite party also failed to pinpoint that the services were rendered as per the commitment and the breakup given in the pamphlet.

