Women boxing team selected

Chandigarh, December 18
The Chandigarh Amateur Boxing Association has selected a local contingent for the upcoming Elite Women’s Boxing Championship, scheduled to be held at Noida.
The squad includes Guddi (48kg), Ritika (50kg), Soniya (52kg) Monika (54kg), Aarti Mehra (57kg), Priyanka (60kg), Sohini (63kg), Mannu Nimawat (66kg), Monika (70kg), Pranshu Rathor (75kg), Reena (81kg) and Mehak Mor (81+kg).
Ritu and Neema have been appointed as coaches of the team, said Dr CK Jerath, chairman, Chandigarh Amateur Boxing Association.
