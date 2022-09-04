 Delhi Crime my best : The Tribune India

Delhi Crime my best

As for new-found admiration for my talent, I would like to say that I have been around for a long time. I give full credit to Delhi Crime, which changed my career, my life. I am glad my instincts, my impulses have worked. I have to become the character and when people recognise me as a character, I am most thrilled

Delhi Crime my best

Delhi Crime

Shefali Shah

I AM my toughest critic. I rarely like any of my performances, but yes, I agree with all those (viewers, critics) who believe Delhi Crime’s DCP Vartika Chaturvedi has been my best. I think, I did step out of my comfort zone.

Jalsa

Were there any reference points for playing her? Well, I met Chhaya Sharma, the former DCP who cracked the Nirbhaya case which anyway we all are well aware of. But beyond that, I wanted to play this character like none you have seen before. Reprising the part in Season 2, I was conscious of the character’s consistency, yet had to bring freshness to the part in small subtle ways. It’s like we don’t respond to different circumstances in the same way and that reflects in our mannerisms. Yet, our brain, our soul is the same. Like my voice is different when Vartika talks to the press and when she communicates with her superior, and again changes vastly when she talks to her subordinates. It’s like she walks ramrod straight with a lot of pride in the uniform, but when she meets Inspector Bhupinder Singh in the hospital, she lets go of the stiff body language.

Darlings

While doing Season 2, I was not bogged down by the weight of expectations, or the fact that Season 1 had won an International Emmy Award. To start with, when Delhi Crime was conceived and made, we were not aiming at any laurels. Why we didn’t even have a platform, didn’t know that Netflix would come on board. Second time around, I did wonder briefly: how do I match up to this? And it was a learning curve. Today, I won’t make a choice, for both Seasons are equally powerful and good.

Did I miss creator Richie Mehta’s directorial touch in Season 2? He gave us a legacy of Delhi Crime and Tanuj Chopra made it his own in the second season. Just as I wouldn’t pick between the two Seasons, I wouldn’t between Richie and Tanuj, who are very dear friends and makers whom I respect.

As for the new-found admiration for my talent, even though I have been around since Hasratein and Satya, all I can say is “der aaye durust aaye”. It has been a long journey. I didn’t think I will be here. But, today, look around, actresses in their late forties are driving the content. In my journey, I give full credit to Delhi Crime, which changed my career, my life. I am glad my instincts, my impulses have worked. For, I work straight from my heart. I have to become the character and when people recognise me as a character, I am most thrilled.

I work from my gut; if it clicks, if the role excites me, I will say yes. I only ask myself: where I can go with this part? Directors are important to me but I have worked with a lot of first-time directors too. So there are no mental blocks. Why would I restrict myself, limit myself to certain kind of parts as I believe there is a lot of strength in vulnerability too.

Once I say yes to a film or series, I am totally consumed by my role. Though I can’t quantify or articulate which aspect would come back or stay with me forever, I pour everything into it — mentally, physically and emotionally. I am so driven that I am literally eating, breathing and sleeping the character. Even when I go back home, my husband often tells me, “But you have to sleep too.”

Vipul (Shah) and I talk shop for we share a common love for cinema. But we respect each other way too much to ever make demands. I know he, who is a producer and director, will come to me if there is a part that is worthy of me. So, obviously, I will not ask him to make something for me. Our projects are very precious to both of us. Hence, there is no question of, “Mere liye karo.” That’s not how it works.

In a happy relationship, the bottomline is that neither should make the other feel low. But there is no instruction manual. Just as there is none for handling success. All I would say to how I process success is that while I take my work very seriously, I don’t take myself seriously. Nor should we take the heated debate about gender. Be it pay parity or whether women directors are more sensitive, I think this whole gender thing is blown out of proportion. I don’t think OTT is a greater boon for women actors, but for creative people per se.

Now that I am headlining so many projects (Jalsa, Darlings), would I say no to smaller parts? I always like to give the classic example of Monsoon Wedding, where I feel each character was the lead in that moment, in that space. The same goes for OTT, especially series like Delhi Crime, where no matter how short or long, not small or big, the part is, each character is significant. Unless you are giving me something where I feel valued, I might say no. But yes, I am playing a small part in Doctor G, and am really looking forward to a beautiful film, Three of Us. One day, I hope someone can tap my dancing talent as I am a trained Bharatanatyam dancer. At the end of the day, my only competition is with myself.

But I do not set out consciously to prove myself. The privilege of being on camera is that it catches the subtlest inflections with or without words. I am rather transparent, and my eyes, a genetic blessing, reflect what I feel. Finally, I don’t dwell on my achievements. I quickly move on.

— The writer is an award-winning actor

(As told to Nonika Singh)

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Shehnaaz Gill tweets 'shaving se kya problem hai'; users troll Punjabi actor saying 'then start from your home, ask your grandfather to shave'

2
Punjab

3 high-profile men named in kabaddi player murder case

3
Haryana

Sonali Phogat's bedroom, wardrobe searched; 3 diaries recovered from locker

4
Punjab

Cong leaders Raja Warring, Khaira booked for sharing letter of Punjab appointments 'signed by Kejriwal'; book Delhi CM, dares Khaira

5
Trending

UK parents name their child after Indian dish 'Pakora'; Internet just can't keep calm

6
Nation

India to follow own interests, won't join G-7 oil cap plan: Russian Foreign Minister

7
Nation

Nitish Kumar mulls at Opposition unity for 2024 elections after five JD(U) MLAs in Manipur merge with BJP

8
Science Technology

These iPhone models will no longer support WhatsApp from October 24 onwards

9
Business

India overtakes UK to become 5th largest economy in the world

10
Nation

Noted journalist P Sainath announces returning Basavashree award after pontiff's arrest

Don't Miss

View All
In UP's Farrukhabad, 'jail ka khana' gets 5-star FSSAI rating
Nation

In UP's Farrukhabad, 'jail ka khana' gets 5-star FSSAI rating

This Nawanshahr village has its own Android app
Jalandhar

This Nawanshahr village has its own Android app

Jail food bags 5-star FSSAI rating in UP’s Farrukhabad
Nation

Jail food bags 5-star FSSAI rating in UP’s Farrukhabad

UP woman stages own kidnapping; twist to story was when her ‘abductors blackmailed her to seek Rs 10 lakh ransom from her parents’
Trending

UP woman stages own abduction; there is a twist to the story as her abductors 'blackmail' her and seek Rs 10 lakh in ransom from her parents

The making of Sikh scripture
Amritsar

The making of Sikh scripture - Guru Granth Sahib

ULB Dept paid ~42 cr to firm for ~18-cr survey
Haryana

Urban Local Bodies Dept paid Rs 42 cr to firm for Rs 18-cr survey in Haryana

Cancer not a death sentence, says ovarian cancer survivor Manisha Koirala
Nation

Cancer not a death sentence, says ovarian cancer survivor Manisha Koirala

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA

Top News

India won’t join G7 oil cap plan: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

India won't join G7 oil cap plan: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

Nitish to visit Delhi to forge Opposition unity

Nitish to visit Delhi to forge Opposition unity

Expected to meet Kejriwal, OP Chautala

Ahead of poll, BJP-JJP panel to sort out ‘friction points’

Ahead of poll, BJP-JJP panel to sort out 'friction points'

JJP minister Babli had accused govt of graft

After Punjab, poll bug bites Himachal Pradesh doctors

After Punjab, poll bug bites Himachal Pradesh doctors

Two specialists resign, another on his way out, record 12 wo...

VK Bhawra shifted, Gaurav Yadav to continue as officiating Punjab DGP

VK Bhawra shifted, Gaurav Yadav to continue as officiating Punjab DGP

Former DGP posted Chairman of Punjab Police Housing Corporat...


Cities

View All

3 dist teachers among 74 to get state award

3 dist teachers among 74 to get state award

MC's property tax wing remains open on Saturday, collects Rs 22 L

10 booked for abducting, robbing woman

City police make fourth arrest in docs' extortion case

Despite ban, woman sarpanch proxies continue in rural areas

Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Punjab Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Husband 'slaps' AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur, video viral

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

Draft startup policy unveiled in Chandigarh

Draft startup policy unveiled in Chandigarh

Chandigarh to go ahead with GMCH-32 admissions sans OBC quota

BMW rams into tree, three hurt in Chandigarh

JP Nadda asks BJP’s Chandigarh wing to prepare for 2024 Lok Sabha poll

Panel visits fire-ravaged market to assess loss, returns empty-handed

Need to make education institutes future-ready, says President Droupadi Murmu

Need to make education institutes future-ready, says President Droupadi Murmu

Don't quit party but work for AAP: Kejriwal to Gujarat BJP workers

Jalandhar: Over decade on, Surya Enclave allottees yet to get possession

Jalandhar: Over decade on, Surya Enclave allottees yet to get possession

Locals protest delay in work on rly underbridge in Jalandhar

Of 2,056 food samples, 260 fail quality test in 4 yrs

State award for two Jalandhar teachers

Two more held in 38-kg heroin seizure case

Jilted lover kills woman at her salon, arrested

Jilted lover kills woman at her salon, arrested

7 fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana

MLAs attend parent-teacher meets at govt schools to understand problems

11 of 12 Class IV staff posts lying vacant in government school

Man nabbed with heroin

Administration seeks support of NGOs to educate child beggars in Patiala

Administration seeks support of NGOs to educate child beggars in Patiala

Education, health state govt priorities, says Education Minister

Orientation programme for college students ends