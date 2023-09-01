2 held over murder of Amazon manager

PTI

New Delhi, August 31

Two men were arrested in connection with the killing of a senior manager of e-commerce giant Amazon and injuring his uncle in northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura area, the police said on Thursday.

Bilal Gani (18), a resident of Subhash Mohalla in Bhajanpura, was apprehended near Signature Bridge around 2 am on Thursday by the northeast district police, while Mohammad Sameer, alias Maya, was nabbed by the Special Cell on Wednesday night, they said.

Sent to custody Mohammad Sameer, alias Maya, is accused of opening fire at the Amazon manager and his uncle. Patiala House Court on Thursday remanded him in judicial custody

Another accused, Bilal Gani, alias Mallu, has also been sent to judicial custody by the Karkardooma court, pending age verification proof, said Joy Tirkey, DCP, Northeast Delhi

Harpreet Gill (36) and his 32-year-old maternal uncle Govind Singh were shot at and injured around 11.30 pm on Tuesday in the Subhash Vihar area of northeast Delhi when the two were out on a motorcycle. Gill was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The assailants, riding a scooter and a motorcycle, intercepted them and opened fire at them, DCP, Northeast, Joy Tirkey said. According to the police, accused Gani and his associates Sameer (18), Sohail (23), Mohammad Junaid (23) and Adnan (19) were partying in North Ghonda, Bhajanpura. Around 10.30 pm, they decided to step out for a ride on two scooters.

Gill and Singh, riding in the same lane, wanted the accused to stop and give them way. Gani and his associates became aggressive and Junaid slapped Singh. When Gill and Singh tried to get down to speak with

the accused, Sameer opened fire at the two, aiming at their heads, the DCP said.

Efforts are on to apprehend the other suspects, Tirkey said.

