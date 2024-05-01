BJP: Congress a ‘sinking ship’

New Delhi, April 30

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor criticised the Congress as a “sinking ship”. Kapoor criticised the central leadership of the Congress for allegedly neglecting the plight of the Delhi unit and accused them of prioritising allegiance to Arvind Kejriwal over the party’s revival.

Kapoor said, “Local Congress leaders want to work towards reviving the party.

However, the central leadership seems content with playing second fiddle to Arvind Kejriwal, who ousted Congress from power in 2013.”

Highlighting the apparent contradictions within the Congress leadership, Kapoor pointed out the appointment of Devendra Yadav as the Delhi unit’s part-time president. Kapoor criticised this decision, stating, “Yadav, who is also serving as the Punjab Congress in-charge, said he will work to defeat the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab, branding it as a corrupt party. However, as the president of the Delhi unit, he is expected to praise the AAP as a symbol of development.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arvind Kejriwal #BJP #Congress