BJP: Congress a ‘sinking ship’

New Delhi, April 30
Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor criticised the Congress as a “sinking ship”. Kapoor criticised the central leadership of the Congress for allegedly neglecting the plight of the Delhi unit and accused them of prioritising allegiance to Arvind Kejriwal over the party’s revival.
Kapoor said, “Local Congress leaders want to work towards reviving the party.
However, the central leadership seems content with playing second fiddle to Arvind Kejriwal, who ousted Congress from power in 2013.”
Highlighting the apparent contradictions within the Congress leadership, Kapoor pointed out the appointment of Devendra Yadav as the Delhi unit’s part-time president. Kapoor criticised this decision, stating, “Yadav, who is also serving as the Punjab Congress in-charge, said he will work to defeat the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab, branding it as a corrupt party. However, as the president of the Delhi unit, he is expected to praise the AAP as a symbol of development.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 schools in Delhi, 1 in Noida receive bomb threats, searches under way
Mother Mary School at Mayur Vihar, Delhi Public School at Dw...
Dalvir Goldy joins AAP day after quitting Congress; Bhagwant Mann calls him ‘good, promising’ candidate
He quit the Congress on Tuesday, days after expressing "disp...
Major jolt to Congress in Delhi; ex-MLAs Naseeb Singh, Neeraj Basoya quit party, blame alliance with AAP
Delhi goes to Lok Sabha polls on May 25
'Regularly working' with India in probe on alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist leader: US
India on Tuesday strongly rejected the claims, saying the re...
The 127-year-old Godrej empire split: How it was resolved amicably
According to the company, Adi Godrej, who is head of the fam...