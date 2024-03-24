 BJP leaders pledge to fight corruption : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Delhi
  • BJP leaders pledge to fight corruption

BJP leaders pledge to fight corruption

BJP leaders pledge to fight corruption

Delhi BJP leader Manoj Tiwari speaks during a protest against Arvind Kejriwal at Rajghat in New Delhi on Saturday. MUKESH AGGARWAL



PTI

New Delhi, March 23

The Delhi BJP leaders on Saturday held a protest near Rajghat demanding the resignation of Arvind Kejriwal, currently in ED custody, and alleged the AAP was playing “victim card” to prove itself innocent.

The BJP leaders paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat and pledged to fight against corruption, singing “Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram”.

“We, the BJP workers, take this oath that we will always raise our voice first against corruption and will always work against corruption,” they pledged.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva accused the AAP of receiving Rs 100 crore in kickback in the alleged excise policy scam and Kejriwal of disregarding several ED notices for appearance in the matter.

“... Since November 2, the ED has been sending notices, but they were ignoring it, and when they went to court, even the court completely rejected it and mentioned joining the investigation. Kejriwal, who says there was no scam, then must respond, why was Rs 100 crore taken?” Sachdeva said.

Sachdeva accused Kejriwal of promoting alcoholism in the city with distribution of free alcohol under the previous excise policy.

Member of Parliament Harsh Vardhan said the party would continue to fight against the corruption of the Kejriwal government and have taken a vow to do so at Rajghat.

“From social media to the media, they have been doing new dramas for the past two years. With the Deputy Chief Minister and an MP inside jail, and even after ED sending nine summons, why didn’t he (Kejriwal) appear before the ED? If you are honest then why are you afraid of an investigation?” he added.

Member of Parliament from northeast Delhi Manoj Tiwari said AAP merits a book written on it with the title: ‘Journey! From Swaraj to Alcohol’. Later at a press conference, Delhi BJP secretary Bansuri Swaraj commented on a message from Kejriwal being read out earlier in the day by his wife.

“But Kejriwal himself is responsible for this. He used Rs 100 crore received in kickbacks from the liquor scam for the party and as per the CAG report crore of rupees of taxpayers’ money was swindled,” she said.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arvind Kejriwal #BJP #Mahatma Gandhi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

'Blatant interference': India summons German diplomat over remarks on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

2
India

'No bar can keep me inside': Arvind Kejriwal writes from jail, wife reads out message

3
World

143 killed in Russia terror attack; 4 suspected gunmen among 11 arrested

4
Lok Sabha Elections

Explainer: Trouble in BJP in Karnataka, the only saffron bastion in South India

5
India

Supreme Court dismisses Centre’s review plea; says ED required to furnish grounds of arrest to accused in writing

6
Punjab

6 more die in Sangrur hooch tragedy, toll climbs to 20; EC seeks report from Punjab Chief Secretary, DGP

7
Himachal

Citing lack of self-respect in Congress, 6 disqualified Himachal MLAs join BJP

8
Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks police officer's removal from security for misconduct; court orders to preserve CCTV camera footage

9
Delhi

AAP office in Delhi ‘sealed’ off from all sides, matter to be raised with Election Commission, says Atishi

10
Trending

Actress Pooja Dadwal, who debuted with Salman Khan, battled tuberculosis with his help

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

Delhi Police beef up security ahead of AAP's protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Delhi Police beef up security ahead of AAP's protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

This comes after AAP decides to take out a candle march and ...

‘Interference’: MEA summons German envoy over remarks on Kejri’s arrest

‘Interference’: MEA summons German envoy over remarks on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Says ‘biased assumptions’ are unwarranted

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal moves High Court, early hearing unlikely

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal moves High Court, early hearing unlikely

High Court may take up petition only after Holi

Supreme Court rejects govt’s plea against Enforcement Directorate furnishing grounds for detention

Supreme Court rejects govt’s plea against Enforcement Directorate furnishing grounds for detention

IS claims responsibility after 143 killed in Russia concert shooting; 4 gunmen held

IS claims responsibility after 143 killed in Russia concert shooting; 4 gunmen held


Cities

View All

Ex-serviceman’s murder: Police nab two accused

Ex-serviceman’s murder: Police nab two accused

Man hacked to death in Dalla Rajputa village

Ahead of Holla Mohalla, pilgrims make beeline for Anandpur Sahib

Ranjit Avenue residents want shifting of seized vehicles parked near police station

Tributes paid to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev at spl event

Cricket lovers encounter dusty roads, parking woes on way to match venue

Cricket lovers encounter dusty roads, parking woes on way to match venue

Cyber cons on prowl, seniors watch out!

UT gets only 6 bids for 36 liquor vends in 3rd round of auction

Two brothers from UP arrested with 2 kg opium

Holi: 1,000 cops to watch out for troublemakers

Delhi Police beef up security ahead of AAP's protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Delhi Police beef up security ahead of AAP's protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

AAP at crossroads: Leadership dilemma after Kejriwal’s arrest

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal moves High Court, early hearing unlikely

Delhi liquor policy: How AAP top brass got entangled in it

‘Interference’: MEA summons German envoy over remarks on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Students march to Bhagat Singh’s home; demand protection of martyrs’ legacies

Students march to Bhagat Singh’s home; demand protection of martyrs’ legacies

21 cyclists pay tribute to martyr at Khatkar Kalan

Farmers drill deeper to install borewells as floods contaminate groundwater in Doaba

One killed, another seriously injured as tractor-trailer overturns

Agent booked for duping woman of Rs 4.5L on pretext of arranging visa

Woman among 4 nabbed with heroin, poppy husk in Ludhiana

Woman among 4 nabbed with heroin, poppy husk in Ludhiana

3 get 10-year RI, fined Rs 40K each for dacoity

Ludhiana man duped of Rs 1.40 crore

Harassed for dowry, woman dies by suicide

ANM found tampering with birth records

Play on Bhagat Singh staged at Pbi varsity

Play on Bhagat Singh staged at Pbi varsity

PAU Kisan Mela series concludes in Patiala

Punjabi University, Patiala, holds bicycle rally in honour of martyrs

New jewellery store coming up in Patiala