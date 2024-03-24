BJP leaders pledge to fight corruption

PTI

New Delhi, March 23

The Delhi BJP leaders on Saturday held a protest near Rajghat demanding the resignation of Arvind Kejriwal, currently in ED custody, and alleged the AAP was playing “victim card” to prove itself innocent.

The BJP leaders paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat and pledged to fight against corruption, singing “Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram”.

“We, the BJP workers, take this oath that we will always raise our voice first against corruption and will always work against corruption,” they pledged.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva accused the AAP of receiving Rs 100 crore in kickback in the alleged excise policy scam and Kejriwal of disregarding several ED notices for appearance in the matter.

“... Since November 2, the ED has been sending notices, but they were ignoring it, and when they went to court, even the court completely rejected it and mentioned joining the investigation. Kejriwal, who says there was no scam, then must respond, why was Rs 100 crore taken?” Sachdeva said.

Sachdeva accused Kejriwal of promoting alcoholism in the city with distribution of free alcohol under the previous excise policy.

Member of Parliament Harsh Vardhan said the party would continue to fight against the corruption of the Kejriwal government and have taken a vow to do so at Rajghat.

“From social media to the media, they have been doing new dramas for the past two years. With the Deputy Chief Minister and an MP inside jail, and even after ED sending nine summons, why didn’t he (Kejriwal) appear before the ED? If you are honest then why are you afraid of an investigation?” he added.

Member of Parliament from northeast Delhi Manoj Tiwari said AAP merits a book written on it with the title: ‘Journey! From Swaraj to Alcohol’. Later at a press conference, Delhi BJP secretary Bansuri Swaraj commented on a message from Kejriwal being read out earlier in the day by his wife.

“But Kejriwal himself is responsible for this. He used Rs 100 crore received in kickbacks from the liquor scam for the party and as per the CAG report crore of rupees of taxpayers’ money was swindled,” she said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arvind Kejriwal #BJP #Mahatma Gandhi