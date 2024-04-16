BJP seeks CBI probe into DJB projects

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 15

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has urged the Lieutenant Governor to direct the CBI to probe all tender projects undertaken by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and Irrigation Department over the past nine years.

Sachdeva questioned the performance of the Delhi government. “Arvind Kejriwal should tell why in the past nine years, there has been only a 5 MGD increase in water generation under the Delhi Jal Board,” he stated.

He accused the AAP-led government of corruption and demanded transparency on the allocation and utilisation of funds. “Kejriwal and Atishi should explain what they did with the Rs 29,172 crore allocated in the past nine years for water treatment alone,” Sachdeva added.

The Delhi BJP president expressed concern over water scarcity issues in Delhi.

“Due to the criminal negligence of the Delhi government, extensive theft and wastage of water is being done in Delhi, leading to a severe shortage of water for Delhi’s consumers,” he remarked.

