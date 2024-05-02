 Mumbai constable dies after gang of thieves injects him with poison as he tries to recover phone from them : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Mumbai constable dies after gang of thieves injects him with poison as he tries to recover phone from them

Mumbai constable dies after gang of thieves injects him with poison as he tries to recover phone from them

Vishal Pawar, a resident of Thane, was admitted to a hospital in Thane, but lost the battle for life three days later on May 1

Mumbai constable dies after gang of thieves injects him with poison as he tries to recover phone from them

The GRP officials have launched a probe.



PTI

Mumbai, May 2

A 30-year-old constable posted with the Local Arms unit of the Mumbai police died in a hospital, days after a gang of robbers and drug addicts allegedly injected him with a poisonous substance on railway tracks here while he struggled to recover his phone from them, an official said on Thursday.

Vishal Pawar was a resident of Thane. He was admitted to a hospital in Thane, but lost the battle for life three days later on May 1, he said.

"The incident occurred around 9.30 pm on April 28 when Pawar was going for duty on board a suburban train in plain clothes," the official said.

Pawar was standing near the door and was talking on his phone. As the train slowed down between Sion and Matunga stations in Mumbai, an unidentified man standing near the tracks hit Pawar's hand, due to which his mobile phone fell down, he said.

The accused picked up the phone and started running between the tracks. As the train was slow, Pawar got down and started chasing the thief. After some distance, he was surrounded by a group of drug addicts and soon a scuffle broke out between them. They started pushing and manhandling Pawar, the police official said.

"During the scuffle, one of the accused injected Pawar with a poisonous substance on his back while others held him," he said, adding that they also poured a red-colour liquid in his mouth.

Pawar fell unconscious. He regained his consciousness the next morning and managed to return home, the official added.

But as his condition worsened, his family shifted him to a hospital in Thane city. Officials of the Kopri police station recorded his statement and registered a case against unidentified persons. The case was then transferred to the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Dadar.

"During the treatment, Pawar's health deteriorated and he died on Wednesday," the official said.

The GRP officials have launched a probe and have formed several teams to nab the accused, he said. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mumbai


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Dhruv Rathee replies to fake viral posts claiming his ‘wife is Pakistani’ and he lives in ‘Dawood Ibrahim's bungalow in Karachi’

2
India

Salman Khan house firing case: Accused attempts suicide in lock-up, dies at hospital in Mumbai

3
Chandigarh

After a gap of 4 years, Punjab and Haryana High Court paves way for construction of Tribune flyover project

4
World

US police deny reports on killing of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar

5
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Court frames charges against jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, 26 others

6
Himachal

Atul Verma is new Himachal DGP, was given important posting after Sukhu govt faced crisis

7
India

‘You are not above law’: Delhi court slams ED high-handedness

8
India

Hindu marriage is sacred; shouldn’t be trivialised as ‘song & dance’, ‘wining & dining’ event: Supreme Court

9
Delhi

Delhi Police have traced origin of bomb threats received by schools: L-G Saxena

10
India

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun case: Expect India to be accountable, says US

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

Manish Sisodia moves Delhi High Court seeking bail in CBI, ED cases in excise policy ‘scam’

Manish Sisodia moves Delhi High Court seeking bail in CBI, ED cases in excise policy ‘scam’

The court agrees to list it for Friday

Non-bailable warrants can’t be issued in a routine manner, says Supreme Court

Non-bailable warrants can’t be issued in a routine manner, says Supreme Court

A Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna says ‘the liberty of an...

CBI not under control of Union of India, Centre tells SC on West Bengal government’s suit

CBI not under control of Union of India, Centre tells SC on West Bengal government’s suit

The West Bengal government has filed an original suit in the...

L-G Saxena gives nod to sack 223 Delhi Commission for Women employees hired ‘without due procedure’

L-G Saxena gives nod to sack 223 Delhi Commission for Women employees hired ‘without due procedure’

Former DCW chief and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal slams ...

Delhi Police dismiss claims of bombs being found in some schools as baseless

Delhi Police dismiss claims of bombs being found in some schools as baseless

On Wednesday, over 80 schools in Delhi-NCR had received bomb...


Cities

View All

Residents allege bungling of grains by ration depot holders in Verka

Residents allege bungling of grains by ration depot holders in Verka

Damdami Taksal ex-Jathedar Kartar Singh Bhindranwala’s nephew murdered

Over 50% fields harvested; crop arrival reaches 4.37 lakh MT in Amritsar district

SGPC poll: Voters’ enrolment date extended

With sewer overflowing, it’s neither Amrit nor Anand at Ranjit Avenue park

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court lifts stay, Tribune flyover project to kick off after 4 years

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court lifts stay, Tribune flyover project to kick off after 4 years

College girl, driver killed in collision between auto, SUV in Chandigarh

Now, pay by QR code at Chandigarh MC parking lots

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Traffic yet to be restored on road near Punjab CM’s house in Chandigarh

L-G Saxena gives nod to sack 223 Delhi Commission for Women employees hired ‘without due procedure’

L-G Saxena gives nod to sack 223 Delhi Commission for Women employees hired ‘without due procedure’

Manish Sisodia moves Delhi High Court seeking bail in CBI, ED cases in excise policy ‘scam’

Low attendance in Delhi schools day after bomb scare; principals revisit evacuation plans for future

Delhi Police dismiss claims of bombs being found in some schools as baseless

Murder accused nabbed after brief exchange of fire with police in Delhi

BJP candidate faces farmers’ ire, yet again

BJP candidate faces farmers’ ire, yet again

CM’s roadshow in Phagwara today

5 bikes with modified silencers seized in city

968 grams of gold recovered from car

Parties, candidates have their task cut out in fight for Hoshiarpur LS seat

2 killed as boiler explodes at rubber factory in Ludhiana

2 killed as boiler explodes at rubber factory in Ludhiana

Residents seek removal of garbage piles at MC dump

Railway employees mark Labour Day

Hospital authorities issue ‘fake’ medical certificate, owner booked

7 booked for Rs 2.45 cr fraud

Wife, paramour held for man’s murder in Mandi Gobindgarh

Wife, paramour held for man’s murder in Mandi Gobindgarh

Admissions for 2024-25 session begins at Punjabi University, Patiala

Will pitch for Punjab’s share of funds in Parliament: AAP Patiala candidate Balbir Singh

Chicago martyrs remembered

Patiala BJP rural president Surjit Singh Garhi back in Akali fold