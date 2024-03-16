BJP slams Arvind Kejriwal for ‘abusing’ persecuted Hindus

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, March 15

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has criticised Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly abusing persecuted Hindus from Pakistan and Afghanistan, while remaining silent on Rohingyas and other Muslim ‘intruders’ settled in several places, including Delhi and Uttarakhand.

VHP to launch CAA help centre today New Delhi: To provide assistance to refugees from Pakistan and Afghanistan, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) will inaugurate a Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) help centre here on Saturday. Located in Adarsh Nagar, this centre has been set up with an aim to guide refugees through the intricate CAA process, ensuring they possess all requisite documents. VHP Delhi chief Surendra Gupta would lead the inauguration ceremony. TNS

“It seems Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is politically frustrated with the implementation of CAA and has lost his political cool,” stated Sachdeva during a press conference on Friday.

Sachdeva highlighted Kejriwal’s alleged inconsistency in addressing the concerns of persecuted migrants. “One day, CM Kejriwal challenges the Centre for giving protection to persecuted refugees, and the next day, he sarcastically addresses Hindu refugees as Pakistani, wherein it looked like that calling them Pakistani was an abuse to malign them,” he said.

He further criticised Kejriwal for allegedly humiliating Punjabis who migrated from Pakistan to India during the 1947 partition. “By abusing these migrants, Arvind Kejriwal has humiliated all those Punjabis who came over from Pakistan to India during the Partition,” Sachdeva remarked.

Sachdeva called on Kejriwal to broaden his understanding of world politics and urged him to reconsider his approach towards persecuted migrants and address their concerns respectfully. “The demonstration of refugees about to get citizenship in Delhi is well within their recognised humanitarian rights protocol,” he said.

Bansuri Swaraj, the Lok Sabha candidate from the New Delhi constituency, said, “These statements are inappropriate for Kejriwal, a CM known for his education. He has refrained from using such language towards Rohingya and Bangladeshi refugees, yet he seems to take issue with those affected by the CAA regulations.

His actions seem motivated by utilising the tactic of political appeasement and securing votes. It’s crucial to note that CAA offers citizenship; it doesn’t rescind it.”

Sachdeva also accused the Kejriwal government of overlooking the Delhi Jal Board’s (DJB’s) non-performance and corruption within the board over the past nine years.

He also criticised Water Minister Atishi for allegedly misleading the Delhi Assembly and the public about the DJB’s performance.

Challenging Kejriwal, the BJP leader demanded answers to 12 queries concerning the board’s operations. He pointed out several issues plaguing the DJB, including the absence of data on groundwater, the lack of preparation of account balance sheets and the board’s failure to establish new water treatment plants.

Sachdeva further raised concerns about the misuse of funds, the high percentage of non-revenue water due to leakages and theft, and the government’s silence on the water bill settlement scheme.

He also questioned the violation of environmental guidelines, delay in approving the DJB’s command and control centre and the pending proposals for setting up water basins.

Sachdeva reiterated the importance of addressing these queries to ensure accountability and effective governance in managing Delhi’s water resources.

