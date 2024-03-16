 BJP slams Arvind Kejriwal for ‘abusing’ persecuted Hindus : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Delhi
  • BJP slams Arvind Kejriwal for ‘abusing’ persecuted Hindus

BJP slams Arvind Kejriwal for ‘abusing’ persecuted Hindus

BJP slams Arvind Kejriwal for ‘abusing’ persecuted Hindus

Refugees protest outside the AICC headquarters over statements made by INDIA bloc on CAA, in New Delhi. PHOTO: MANAS RANJAN BHUI



Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, March 15

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has criticised Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly abusing persecuted Hindus from Pakistan and Afghanistan, while remaining silent on Rohingyas and other Muslim ‘intruders’ settled in several places, including Delhi and Uttarakhand.

VHP to launch CAA help centre today

New Delhi: To provide assistance to refugees from Pakistan and Afghanistan, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) will inaugurate a Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) help centre here on Saturday. Located in Adarsh Nagar, this centre has been set up with an aim to guide refugees through the intricate CAA process, ensuring they possess all requisite documents. VHP Delhi chief Surendra Gupta would lead the inauguration ceremony. TNS

“It seems Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is politically frustrated with the implementation of CAA and has lost his political cool,” stated Sachdeva during a press conference on Friday.

Sachdeva highlighted Kejriwal’s alleged inconsistency in addressing the concerns of persecuted migrants. “One day, CM Kejriwal challenges the Centre for giving protection to persecuted refugees, and the next day, he sarcastically addresses Hindu refugees as Pakistani, wherein it looked like that calling them Pakistani was an abuse to malign them,” he said.

He further criticised Kejriwal for allegedly humiliating Punjabis who migrated from Pakistan to India during the 1947 partition. “By abusing these migrants, Arvind Kejriwal has humiliated all those Punjabis who came over from Pakistan to India during the Partition,” Sachdeva remarked.

Sachdeva called on Kejriwal to broaden his understanding of world politics and urged him to reconsider his approach towards persecuted migrants and address their concerns respectfully. “The demonstration of refugees about to get citizenship in Delhi is well within their recognised humanitarian rights protocol,” he said.

Bansuri Swaraj, the Lok Sabha candidate from the New Delhi constituency, said, “These statements are inappropriate for Kejriwal, a CM known for his education. He has refrained from using such language towards Rohingya and Bangladeshi refugees, yet he seems to take issue with those affected by the CAA regulations.

His actions seem motivated by utilising the tactic of political appeasement and securing votes. It’s crucial to note that CAA offers citizenship; it doesn’t rescind it.”

Sachdeva also accused the Kejriwal government of overlooking the Delhi Jal Board’s (DJB’s) non-performance and corruption within the board over the past nine years.

He also criticised Water Minister Atishi for allegedly misleading the Delhi Assembly and the public about the DJB’s performance.

Challenging Kejriwal, the BJP leader demanded answers to 12 queries concerning the board’s operations. He pointed out several issues plaguing the DJB, including the absence of data on groundwater, the lack of preparation of account balance sheets and the board’s failure to establish new water treatment plants.

Sachdeva further raised concerns about the misuse of funds, the high percentage of non-revenue water due to leakages and theft, and the government’s silence on the water bill settlement scheme.

He also questioned the violation of environmental guidelines, delay in approving the DJB’s command and control centre and the pending proposals for setting up water basins.

Sachdeva reiterated the importance of addressing these queries to ensure accountability and effective governance in managing Delhi’s water resources.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Afghanistan #Arvind Kejriwal #BJP #Pakistan #Uttarakhand


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

‘Apologise in 7 days or face defamation’; Sukhbir Badal sends notice to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for remarks on his private business

2
Punjab

Punjab MLA Raj Kumar Chabbewal quits Congress; joins AAP

3
Trending

Amitabh Bachchan admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai

4
India

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under Pocso, faces allegation of sexual assault

5
India

Supreme Court says SBI should disclose electoral bonds numbers; issues notice to it

6
India

Election Commission to announce Lok Sabha poll schedule on March 16; BJP eyes third win, Opposition looks at stopping Modi juggernaut

7
Himachal

Himachal political crisis: Congress ex-minister, sitting Kangra MLA played anchor role during cross-voting for RS poll, says CM Sukhu

8
World

‘She sensed danger’: On CCTV, 14-year-old Arizona girl on her way home from school narrowly escapes attempted kidnapping

9
Himachal

Chamba: ADM, 5 others convicted in exam impersonation case

10
India

Vote-bank politics shouldn't determine views on laudable initiative: India on US's criticism of CAA

Don't Miss

View All
Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner
India

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner Wakeel Hasan

Top News

Lok Sabha poll dates today; BJP eyes hat-trick as Opposition attempts to halt PM’s march

Lok Sabha poll dates today; BJP eyes hat-trick as Opposition attempts to halt PM’s march

ECI to announce poll schedule for 4 states as well

‘Poll bond info partial’: SC notice to SBI

‘Poll bond info partial’: SC notice to SBI

Wants bank to disclose unique number to establish buyer-part...

Top court won’t stay appointment of ECs

Top court won’t stay appointment of ECs

KCR’s daughter Kavitha arrested in Hyderabad in Delhi excise policy case

KCR’s daughter Kavitha arrested in Hyderabad in Delhi excise policy case

Arrest follows I-T, ED raids at her residence

Congress Dalit MLA Chabbewal joins AAP, likely to get Hoshiarpur ticket

Congress Dalit MLA Chabbewal joins AAP, likely to get Hoshiarpur ticket


Cities

View All

Two nabbed with three country-made weapons

Two nabbed with three country-made weapons

Pak, Afghan Hindu-Sikh families find ray of hope after new CAA law

2 extortionists fire at goldsmith’s shop

High Court judge inspects Baba Bakala court

Drug trafficker held with 1 kg of heroin

Delhi Development Authority to develop three jhuggi clusters

Delhi Development Authority to develop three jhuggi clusters

Delhi L-G gives nod to set up special economic, free trade zones at airport

Setback for Arvind Kejriwal as court refuses to stay summons

Manoj Tiwari highlights Centre’s initiatives for women

Shraddha Walkar’s murder: Unlock Aaftab Poonawala for 8 hours a day: Delhi High Court to Tihar Jail

AAP bets on Rinku again to retain Jalandhar LS seat

AAP bets on Rinku again to retain Jalandhar LS seat

1 more accused nabbed in housing grant scam

Hoshiarpur ex-DHO Lakhbir joins SAD

Garbage mess in city unlikely to be resolved before Holi, panel formed

Cancer makes woman farmer switch to organic farming

GIASPURA GAS TRAGEDY: Probe panel finds high organic load, metal concentration in wastewater

GIASPURA GAS TRAGEDY: Probe panel finds high organic load, metal concentration in wastewater

Man’s murder case cracked, police suspect ‘supari’ killing

Few visitors at PAU Kisan Mela this year

Pakhowal CHC nursing sister hangs self to death

Nawan Mohalla clash: Nine more suspects land in police dragnet

Colleague assaulted, PRTC staff block Dhareri Jattan toll plaza

Colleague assaulted, PRTC staff block Dhareri Jattan toll plaza

MC Commissioner to seek expert advice to deal with traffic woes

Minister opens OTs at Rajindra Hospital

Lok Sabha Poll: Police launch drive to check illegal parking, encroachments