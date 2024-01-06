Congress launches ‘Join your booth’ campaign

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 5

In a move to fortify the Congress party at the grassroots level, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) chief Arvinder Singh Lovely launched the ‘Join your Booth’ campaign.

He filled out a Google form today, setting the tone for active participation in enrolling individuals, particularly urging the first edition of booth level agents (BLA-1) and others in significant roles.

Emphasising the need of staying in touch with voters in the area and booth workers, Lovely stressed the importance of compiling a comprehensive database through the campaign to ascertain the number of workers available at each polling booth.

After the ‘Join Your Booth’ phase, the subsequent process will involve appointing active and energetic Congress workers as BLA-2, ensuring the inclusive participation of all dedicated party members in strengthening the party, Lovely said.

Lovely also established a “war room” at the DPCC office dedicated to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Emphasising the initiative's goal to kickstart election preparations well in advance, the war room will play a crucial role in overseeing election preparations and booth activities. This move aims at exemplifying the party’s proactive approach, ensuring readiness for the impending electoral challenges.

