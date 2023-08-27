DCW notice to cops over rapes in hotel

PTI

New Delhi, August 26

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Saturday issued a notice to city police in connection with two separate incidents of alleged rape of two minor girls in a hotel of Jagatpuri area of Shahdara.

The panel asked the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) to provide details of action taken against the hotel where the incidents took place. It has sought to know whether the accused and the owner/manager of the hotel have been arrested.