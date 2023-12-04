Delhi continues to battle with ‘very poor’ air

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 3

The challenge of pollution lingers on for Delhiites as the city grapples with an air quality index (AQI) of 314 over the past 24 hours on Sunday, keeping Delhi entrenched in the ‘very poor’ category for yet another day. While there is a minor improvement from Saturday’s AQI of 353, the capital falls short for moving into a higher category.

In a contrasting scenario, areas in the National Capital Region (NCR) showed a modest uplift in the air quality. While Noida recorded an AQI of 277, Greater Noida witnessed an AQI of 298, and Gurugram 242, with most areas in NCR maintaining levels under 300.

Delhi itself reflects a similar status of AQI below 300 in certain pockets, such as Shadipur (243), Lodhi Road (266) and Najafgarh (260). However, the overall average remains under the ‘very poor’ category, predominantly striking above 300. Notable readings include Nehru Nagar (367), ITO (325) and Mundka (358).

Looking ahead, the India Meteorological Department forecasts a week characterised by clear skies, except for Monday, which might see a partly cloudy sky. While moderate to dense fog is predicted in the morning, no additional warnings have been issued.

Delhi’s temperature on Sunday reached a maximum of 26.2°C, a slight increase of 1.5 degrees as compared to Saturday, while the minimum temperature dipped to 10°C, marking a decrease of two degrees.

#Environment #Pollution