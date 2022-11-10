Delhi cops bust call centre duping people, 11 arrested

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 9

The Delhi Police today said they have busted a fake call centre and arrested 11 people, including six women, for allegedly duping over 1,700 people on the pretext of providing loans.

The call centre, disguised as a medicine supply store, was being operated at Bal Udhyan Road in Uttam Nagar by one Faisal and his team since February, DCP (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said, adding that at least 29 registers were recovered which contained a list of people the accused persons had duped and the details of transactions.

After analysing the registers, it was found that the accused had swindled over Rs 1 crore from more than 1,700 people, he said.

During the inquiry, Faisal misled the investigators by claiming that he was running the call centre for selling medicines, the DCP said.

Further investigation revealed that Faisal’s employees, posing as customer support agents, used to call people on the pretext of offering loans, he said, adding that the accused then used to share some bank account details and ask people to deposit the processing fee in that account.

The DCP said one of the accused, Paras, a resident of Ghaziabad, had taken the place on rent and he is presently on the run, as efforts are being made to nab him.

Apart from Paras, three others are also involved in running the fraud syndicate. They used to provide back-end services like bank accounts for collecting money and SIM cards, and sending bulk SMSes regarding loans, the DCP said. He said efforts were on police to apprehend the accused.

Disguised as medical supply store