 ED charges a smokescreen, it wants to crush AAP: Kejri : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • ED charges a smokescreen, it wants to crush AAP: Kejri

ED charges a smokescreen, it wants to crush AAP: Kejri

Personally argues his case in Delhi Rouse Avenue court

ED charges a smokescreen, it wants to crush AAP: Kejri

Arvind Kejriwal. File photo



Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, March 28

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday argued his case in the Delhi Rouse Avenue court and alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) wanted to implicate him in the liquor policy case and crush the AAP.

‘Ed relied on selective evidence’

  Arvind Kejriwal accused the ED of creating a "smokescreen" in front of the country that AAP was corrupt and of conducting an "extortion racket" for collecting money.
  Kejriwal said the ED's investigation was based on the statements of individuals like Sarath Reddy, who allegedly gave donations to the BJP after his arrest. He argued that the ED relied on selective evidence against him, while ignoring exculpatory evidence.

The CM put up his case before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja after he was produced on the expiration of his remand in the ED custody. Notably, neither Kejriwal nor his counsel opposed the custody.

Kejriwal accused the ED of creating a “smokescreen” in front of the country that the AAP was corrupt and of conducting an “extortion racket” for collecting money.

Kejriwal said the ED’s investigation was based on the statements of individuals like Sarath Reddy, who allegedly gave donations to the BJP after his arrest. He argued that the ED relied on selective evidence against him while ignoring exculpatory evidence.

“Sarath Reddy got bail on two reasons: one that he gave a statement against me and the other that he donated Rs 55 crore to the BJP through electoral bonds. Money trail has clearly been established. The amount went to the BJP,” he said.

Regarding statements implicating him, Kejriwal clarified that these merely indicated routine interactions and lacked any evidence of wrongdoing. He questioned the grounds for his arrest, highlighting the lack of substantive allegations or charges against him.

“As of now in this case, the CBI has filed 31,000 pages in the court and has examined 194 witnesses. The ED has examined approximately 162 witnesses and filed 25,000 pages. Why have I been arrested along with all these witnesses and colleagues?” he said.

The CM said he was mentioned in four statements given by C Arvind, YSR Congress Party’s Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy (MSR), his son Raghav Magunta, and Sarath Reddy.

Regarding C Arvind’s statement, who was previously Manish Sisodia’s secretary, Kejriwal clarified that C Arvind had only mentioned receiving excise documents from Sisodia without any allegation of bribery. He questioned whether such a statement was sufficient grounds for arresting a sitting chief minister, highlighting the routine exchange of documents among officials.

Regarding MSR’s statement, Kejriwal recounted an incident where MSR had sought land in Delhi for a family trust. “He came to me for land allocation. However, I told him that it was under the jurisdiction of the L-G and requested a written request for forwarding,” he said.

Despite MSR’s affirmation of their meeting, Kejriwal questioned the ED’s dissatisfaction with the statement and the subsequent arrest of MSR’s son after a change in his statement to implicate him.

Regarding Raghav Magunta’s statement, Kejriwal highlighted his consistency in corroborating his father’s initial statement until his father changed his statement to implicate him, after which Raghav was released.

“Seven statements made by him, of which six were not against me. He changed his statement in the seventh and that has been brought on record, leaving the six,” the CM said.

Kejriwal pointed out the lack of “incriminating” statements from Sarath Reddy, who was raided by the ED, but did not implicate him until much later, “suggesting coercion or manipulation by the ED”. He also contested allegations of kickbacks for AAP’s Goa elections, citing the SC observations questioning the evidence presented by the ED.

#Arvind Kejriwal #Enforcement Directorate


