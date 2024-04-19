 'Had mangoes three times from home in jail': Delhi CM Kejriwal slams ED for 'politicising' his food before court : The Tribune India

  'Had mangoes three times from home in jail': Delhi CM Kejriwal slams ED for 'politicising' his food before court

'Had mangoes three times from home in jail': Delhi CM Kejriwal slams ED for 'politicising' his food before court

Arvind Kejriwal has been allowed to have home-cooked meals in Tihar jail

'Had mangoes three times from home in jail': Delhi CM Kejriwal slams ED for 'politicising' his food before court

The ED had on Thursday claimed before the court that Arvind Kejriwal was eating food high in sugar like mangoes and sweets every day, despite having type 2 diabetes, to create grounds for medical bail. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, April 19

Accusing the Enforcement Directorate of being “petty” and “politicising” what he ate in jail, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday asserted before a court that the food he consumed was in conformity with the diet chart prepared by his doctor.

The ED had on Thursday claimed before the court that Kejriwal was eating food high in sugar like mangoes and sweets every day, despite having Type-2 diabetes, to create grounds for medical bail.

Kejriwal’s counsel launched a spirited assault on the federal anti-money agency over its claim that the AAP national convenor was eating food laden with sugar so he can fall ill and seek bail on medical grounds.

“ED claimed that I want to increase my blood sugar levels to get bail. Am I going to risk paralysis to get bail? Whatever food I have is as per the diet chart prepared by my doctor prior to arrest,” Senior Advocate Abhishek Singhvi told the court.

Referring to the ED’s claim about the politician eating mangoes, sweets, aalo-poori, etc., regularly, he said these were provided to him only a few times.

“The allegation is that I have been consuming mangoes... Out of 48 meals sent from home, only three times mangoes were there. No mangoes have been sent after April 8. Mangoes have been made to look like sugar bullets. Their sugar level (glycemic index) is much less than brown rice or white rice,” Singhvi told the court.

Kejriwal has been allowed to have food cooked at home in jail.

“I only use sugar-free (an artificial sugar brand) in my tea. How petty, political and ridiculous ED can be? Their statements are completely false and malicious. Just because you have a lot of influence in the media you are able to publish that I am having aaloo puri even though this meal was sent only once during pooja,” he told the court.

Kejriwal, who had on Thursday withdrawn a petition for consulting his doctor thrice a week about his fluctuating sugar levels, moved a fresh plea on Friday seeking consultations with his physician for 15 minutes every day.

“Just because I am a prisoner do I have no right to a dignified life and good health? Am I a gangster that I cannot even be allowed to have 15 minutes VC (video conference) consultation with my doctor? We have had democracy for 75 years but I am seeing such an approach for the first time. Never seen such kind of pettiness,” Singhvi said, reproachfully.

The ED opposed Singhvi’s submissions, claiming the food Kejriwal was eating did not match the diet chart prescribed by his doctor. It said Tihar jail had sufficient medical facilities to take care of Kejriwal’s diabetes.

The ED’s contentions were opposed by senior advocate Ramesh Gupta, who also appeared for Kejriwal.

“What has ED got to do with this hearing? He (ED) is not a party. It is between me and jail and court? They are having a media trial and press is publishing anything it wants,” the counsel told the court.

The court reserved its order on Kejriwal’s application seeking daily consultation with his doctor for Monday and directed Tihar jail authorities to file a reply, if required, by Saturday.

#Arvind Kejriwal #Enforcement Directorate


