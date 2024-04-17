Khandelwal seeks blessings for BJP’s victory

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 16

BJP’s Chandni Chowk candidate Praveen Khandelwal marked the eighth day of Navratri by worshipping girls as part of the rituals and sought blessings for the party’s victory under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

After worshipping 21 girls at his residence, Khandelwal also participated in a ceremony at Shalimar Bagh, where 1,100 girls were worshipped. The second ceremony was organised by BJP leader Rekha Gupta.

#BJP #Narendra Modi