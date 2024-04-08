One arrested for blackmail

PTI

New Delhi: The Delhi Police arrested one person from Indore for pretending to be a woman and blackmailing people on WhatsApp after filming objectionable videos during conversation, the police said on Sunday. They received a complaint in this regard on November 27 at Dwarka cyber police station. The complainant, Sunil Manjhi, alleged that the accused contacted him, filmed an objectionable video and then used it for blackmailing him. Manjhi claimed that he paid Rs 64,040 to the accused. According to Dwarka DCP Ankit Singh, the arrested accused has been identified as Rohit Yadav, a resident of Gohaan Karadiya village. ANI

6.5K booked for drunken driving

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police booked 6,591 violators for drunken driving in the first three months of 2024, the department said in a statement on Sunday. A rise of 22 per cent was witnessed in comparison to the corresponding period last year, when the police issued 5,384 such challans. This concerning trend underscores the urgent need for increased awareness and stringent enforcement of traffic regulations to ensure public safety on Delhi’s roads, the police said.

