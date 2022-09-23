Rain batters Delhi-NCR, more showers predicted

New Delhi, September 23
The national capital and its adjoining satellite cities -- Noida and Gurugram -- were lashed throughout the night with rain resulting in waterlogging and slow traffic movement on the key roads on Friday morning.
Taking note of the weather, the administrations in Gurugram and Noida issued specific advisories in their area. The Gurugram Administration issued an advisory to private institutions and corporate offices to guide their employees to work from home to avoid traffic congestion on roads. In Noida, all government and private schools up to Class 8 will remain closed as several roads in the city were waterlogged due to the incessant rains.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain and thundershowers at almost all the areas of Delhi.
In the past 24 hours, the city received 72 mm of rainfall while the maximum temperature was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius, seven notches below the season's normal. Even on this day, the maximum temperature is expected to remain the same as Thursday's.
As per IMD update at 8.30 am, the city was having a relative humidity of 100 per cent with the wind blowing in eastern direction at 7.5 km per hour. IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
West 'cherry-picking' PM Modi’s 'not the time for war' comment, no change in Indo-Russia ties: Envoy
Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov appreciates India for its co...
Punjab Governor seeks details of legislative business to be taken up in Assembly session on Sept 27; ‘it’s too much’, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Earlier, Governor Banwari Lal Purohit had withdrawn his asse...
National Green Tribunal slaps Rs 2,000-crore fine on Punjab for failure to treat waste
A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice AK Goel says corre...
India advises its nationals in Canada to remain vigilant in view of sharp increase in 'hate crimes'
Indian nationals and students from India in Canada may regis...
2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma hits 46 off 20 balls as India beat Australia by 6 wickets to level series 1-1
The match, which was delayed by around 2 hours and 30 minute...