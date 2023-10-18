Resolve drainage issues, prepare redesign plans: Atishi to officials

New Delhi, October 17
Public Works Department Minister Atishi inspected the roads of remote areas of Delhi on Tuesday, including Bawana, Narela, Bakhtwarpur and Palla roads. She directed officials to survey the roads and prepare redesigning plan on priority.
Atishi inspected the roads across the capital and reached remote areas of rural Delhi for road inspection.
In Bawana-Narela, during the inspection, it was found that the existing drainage system was inadequate, leading to waterlogging at several locations and causing damage to the road.
The Minister reprimanded the officials responsible for the poor drainage system and immediately directed the desilting of the nearby drains and fixing of the outfall. She also instructed repairs to the road and drainage covers.
On the Bakhtawarpur-Palla road, it was discovered that only one side of the road had a drainage system. She instructed the officials to explore the possibilities of creating new drains through a survey in the area.
Due to the inadequate outfall of the existing drain in the front part of the road, the drain appeared to overflow. Atishi directed the officials to quickly conduct surveys of the roads and prepare redesign plans, with a primary focus on improving drainage in the redesign plan.
She also instructed the development of green belts over the drain covers at several locations.
The minister reprimanded officials for the delay and instructed them to expedite the remaining work. She also directed the officials to improve the road’s carriageway, repair footpaths and to give special attention to landscaping to enhance the road’s beauty.
