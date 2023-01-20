Student stabs teacher, nabbed

New Delhi, January 19
A 29-year-old teacher was allegedly stabbed by a Class XII student during an exam at a government school here on Thursday. The victim, Bhudev, takes physical education classes. The student has been nabbed.
