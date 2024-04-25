Taxi Association calls for boycott of Lok Sabha poll

New Delhi, April 24
Members of the Delhi Taxi Tourist Transporters and Tour Operators’ Association have called for a boycott of the General Election if their grievances are not addressed. They have cited several issues, including alleged corruption involving double Municipal Corporation tax payments while crossing borders, Uttar Pradesh civil servants and state election officers forcibly requisitioning commercial buses without prior notice or tender, among others.
Association president Sanjay Samrat said, “We have always stood with the nation and will continue to do so, but receiving notices threatening to confiscate our buses and blacklist us if we do not comply is unacceptable and would result in significant losses for us.” He added, “We are already facing financial challenges due to GST implementation, demonetisation aftermath and the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi due to high pollution. Implementing GRAP rules during peak season, which coincides with weddings and foreign delegations, puts us in a difficult position.”
Another member Vivek said “Our vehicles have been permitted to operate at a speed of 80 km per hour”, highlighting potential safety risks for passengers, especially during events like weddings or with foreign delegates. He emphasised the possibility of criminals in private cars driving at higher speeds, posing a threat to passengers.
Among other issues, the association criticised the installation of panic buttons in buses and cabs, claiming they are ineffective as they are not connected to a control room. They also alleged corruption in the sale of RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) number plates, which they believe are overpriced. The number plates are being sold to us at Rs 800, which are actually valued at Rs 250.
Sanjay added, “We have attempted to raise these concerns with MPs and the Election Commission, but our calls have been ignored. Therefore, we are considering boycotting the elections.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election Commission sends notices to PM Modi, Rahul, Kharge over violation of Model Code of Conduct
The ECI has invoked Section 77 of the Representation of the ...
Massive landslide hits Arunachal-China border area; major portion of highway washed away
Videos shows huge stretch of the highway missing, making it ...
Maharashtra cyber cell summons actor Tamannaah Bhatia in illegal IPL streaming case
For allegedly promoting the viewing of IPL matches on Fairpl...
JEE-Main 2024 result declared; 56 candidates score 100 percentile
Out of 56, 15 are from Telangana, 7 each from Andhra Pradesh...
6,092 posts in Pollution Control Boards vacant; SC orders Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and UP to fill vacancies
51 per cent of the total posts in various Statutory Pollutio...