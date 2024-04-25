Taxi Association calls for boycott of Lok Sabha poll

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 24

Members of the Delhi Taxi Tourist Transporters and Tour Operators’ Association have called for a boycott of the General Election if their grievances are not addressed. They have cited several issues, including alleged corruption involving double Municipal Corporation tax payments while crossing borders, Uttar Pradesh civil servants and state election officers forcibly requisitioning commercial buses without prior notice or tender, among others.

Association president Sanjay Samrat said, “We have always stood with the nation and will continue to do so, but receiving notices threatening to confiscate our buses and blacklist us if we do not comply is unacceptable and would result in significant losses for us.” He added, “We are already facing financial challenges due to GST implementation, demonetisation aftermath and the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi due to high pollution. Implementing GRAP rules during peak season, which coincides with weddings and foreign delegations, puts us in a difficult position.”

Another member Vivek said “Our vehicles have been permitted to operate at a speed of 80 km per hour”, highlighting potential safety risks for passengers, especially during events like weddings or with foreign delegates. He emphasised the possibility of criminals in private cars driving at higher speeds, posing a threat to passengers.

Among other issues, the association criticised the installation of panic buttons in buses and cabs, claiming they are ineffective as they are not connected to a control room. They also alleged corruption in the sale of RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) number plates, which they believe are overpriced. The number plates are being sold to us at Rs 800, which are actually valued at Rs 250.

Sanjay added, “We have attempted to raise these concerns with MPs and the Election Commission, but our calls have been ignored. Therefore, we are considering boycotting the elections.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha