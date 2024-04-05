Woman’s body found in almirah, absconding live-in partner booked

PTI

New Delhi, April 4

A 26-year-old woman’s body was found stuffed in an almirah at a house in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka area, with her father suspecting her live-in partner’s role behind the murder.

The matter came to light after the victim’s father approached the police on Wednesday after he was unable to contact her for a few days.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at 10.40 pm on Wednesday wherein a caller said his daughter could have been killed, following which a police team rushed to the said house in Dwarka’s Rajapuri area.

“Upon entering the flat, the woman’s body was found in the almirah,” said a senior police officer.

The deceased’s father, who was present at the spot, alleged the woman was killed by her live-in partner Vipal Tailor. Citing his last call with the woman, the father told the police that she had told him that Tailor used to beat her up and she was afraid she could be murdered.

He added that his daughter had been living in the rented flat with Tailor for the past one-and-a-half months.

A case under Section 302 of the IPC has been registered against the accused.