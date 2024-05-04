Alarming flames

THE raging infernos engulfing Uttarakhand’s forests have again turned the spotlight on the perennial problem of forest fires in India. Every year, these blazes not only devour precious green cover but also pose a grave threat to human settlements, wildlife and the fragile ecosystem. Since November last year, Uttarakhand has recorded hundreds of forest fire incidents, resulting in the destruction of around 700 hectares of forest land. The recent surge, prompting the deployment of the Army, underscores the severity of the situation. With 31 fire incidents being reported within a span of 24 hours last week, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s acknowledgment of the enormity of the challenge must be backed by decisive action.

It is disheartening to note that a significant number of these blazes are attributed to human error, with the root causes extending beyond environmental factors; they are often fuelled by human negligence and malfeasance. The need for stringent enforcement of laws and punitive measures against perpetrators cannot be overstated. Moreover, the Forest Survey of India’s alarming data on forest fires paints a grim picture, with Odisha emerging as the worst-hit state. The correlation among climate change-induced droughts, soaring temperatures and the spike in forest fires demands urgent attention from policymakers and environmentalists.

As Uttarakhand grapples with yet another fire season, it is incumbent upon both the government and civil society to prioritise forest conservation and adopt a proactive stance against ecological degradation. The onus lies not only with the authorities but also on every individual to be vigilant, practise responsible behaviour and champion the cause of environmental sustainability.

