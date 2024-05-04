 Alarming flames: Forest fires warrant swift action - The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Alarming flames

Forest fires warrant swift action

Alarming flames

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



THE raging infernos engulfing Uttarakhand’s forests have again turned the spotlight on the perennial problem of forest fires in India. Every year, these blazes not only devour precious green cover but also pose a grave threat to human settlements, wildlife and the fragile ecosystem. Since November last year, Uttarakhand has recorded hundreds of forest fire incidents, resulting in the destruction of around 700 hectares of forest land. The recent surge, prompting the deployment of the Army, underscores the severity of the situation. With 31 fire incidents being reported within a span of 24 hours last week, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s acknowledgment of the enormity of the challenge must be backed by decisive action.

It is disheartening to note that a significant number of these blazes are attributed to human error, with the root causes extending beyond environmental factors; they are often fuelled by human negligence and malfeasance. The need for stringent enforcement of laws and punitive measures against perpetrators cannot be overstated. Moreover, the Forest Survey of India’s alarming data on forest fires paints a grim picture, with Odisha emerging as the worst-hit state. The correlation among climate change-induced droughts, soaring temperatures and the spike in forest fires demands urgent attention from policymakers and environmentalists.

As Uttarakhand grapples with yet another fire season, it is incumbent upon both the government and civil society to prioritise forest conservation and adopt a proactive stance against ecological degradation. The onus lies not only with the authorities but also on every individual to be vigilant, practise responsible behaviour and champion the cause of environmental sustainability.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Uttarakhand


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian couple, 3-month-old grandchild among 4 killed in accident during police chase in Canada

2
Trending

Video: Kim Jong Un picks 25 pretty virgin Korean girls every year for his ‘pleasure squad’: Report

3
Punjab

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order to reopen road in front of Punjab CM's residence to public

4
India

Canadian Police make arrests in Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

5
Delhi

May consider granting interim bail to Delhi CM Kejriwal in view of Lok Sabha election: Supreme Court

6
Chandigarh

Teachers to retire at age of 65, says Chandigarh Admn in High Court

7
Punjab

First year B Tech student jumps from 10th floor of his hostel in Punjab’s Phagwara

8
World

Chilling video shows Kazakhstani politician 'beating his wife to death'

9
Punjab

Timely action averts tragedy following breach in Bhakra canal in Patiala

10
India

Couple alleges daughter died after taking Covishield, to go to court against AstraZeneca

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

After decades, no Gandhi to contest Amethi; Rahul to test Raebareli waters

After decades, no Gandhi to contest Amethi; Rahul to test Raebareli waters

Shehzada has fled Amethi, fears defeat in Wayanad too, says PM

Shehzada has fled Amethi, fears defeat in Wayanad too, says PM

Mocks Rahul on Raebareli move, saying ‘daro mat, bhaago mat’

May consider granting interim bail to Kejriwal on account of poll, says SC

May consider granting interim bail to Kejriwal on account of poll, says SC

Canadian police arrest 3 Indians in Nijjar murder case, had arrived on ‘student visa’

Canadian police arrest 3 Indians in Nijjar murder case, had arrived on ‘student visa’

Indian couple, 3-month-old grandkid die in Canada mishap

Indian couple, 3-month-old grandkid die in Canada mishap


Cities

View All

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order on reopening of road in front of CM’s house

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order on reopening of road in front of CM’s house

Arrest of serial rapist, killer: Never lost hope, prayers answered: Victim’s father

BTech graduate among 2 peddlers arrested with 774 grams of heroin

College student held with illegal weapon in Mohali

INDIA VOTES 2024: Will make up for ‘BJP’s 10 lost years’, Manish Tewari gives assurance to Chandigarh residents

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders briefed on nomination procedure

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders briefed on nomination procedure

DC holds meet to chalk out anti-flood plans

Commission agents protest slow lifting of procured wheat

First stage of EVM randomisation done at Fatehgarh Sahib