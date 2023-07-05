Anti-India propaganda

ALMOST a month after a tableau parade celebrating the assassination of former PM Indira Gandhi was organised in Ontario, pro-Khalistan posters with pictures and names of two Indian diplomats are being circulated in Canada. In these inflammatory posters, the Indian High Commissioner to Canada and the Consul General have been portrayed as the ‘killers’ of Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was shot dead in Surrey a couple of weeks ago. Such brazen disregard for the law is a chilling reminder of the 1984 murder of Indian diplomat Ravindra Mhatre by Kashmiri terrorists in Britain. With the Indian consulate in San Francisco coming under attack for the second time in less than four months and Khalistan sympathisers announcing ‘freedom’ rallies in Berkeley and Toronto, it’s apparent that the US and Canada are not doing enough to crack down on religious secessionists. The same holds true for the UK and Australia, which have also witnessed anti-India protests of late.

Expressing deep concern over the disturbing developments, India has requested its ‘partner countries’ such as Canada, the UK, Australia and the US not to give space to Khalistanis. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has rightly observed that ‘these radical extremist ideologies aren’t good for us, them, or our ties.’

Over the past three decades or so, these nations have had no qualms about letting secessionists and other India-baiters make the most of their mischievous asylum policies. The laxity of the authorities has emboldened these elements to spew venom against India at will. However, India has finally put its foot down and made it clear that enough is enough. The onus is on Canada and other countries to review their asylum norms and restrain the troublemakers; otherwise, the actions of these rabble-rousers will adversely impact bilateral ties and pose a grave security threat in their adopted countries.